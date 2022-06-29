Symbolic Covid sculpture is unveiled

Pictured in the Lamb Garden, Totnes are sculptor Anne Henriksen; volunteer gardeners Sue Holmes; South Hams Council’s senior specialist in place making, Rob Sekula; friend Robert Vint; and Anne’s daughter Jade Henriksen. ( )

A new sculpture symbolising the impact of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns has been unveiled in Totnes’ Lamb Garden.

‘Locked Down Word’ was created by local artist Anne Henriksen, who hopes it will act as a reminder of the pandemic that had, and still has, a deep impact on so many people.

Her Bath stone sculpture symbolises the Covid virus holding the world imprisoned and has been installed on the wall of the garden, near Leechwell Street.

Anne began carving the stone during the first lockdown in March 2020, as a reminder not to take life, friends and hugs for granted.

A Swedish native, she moved to Totnes with her daughter 30 years ago and has lived in the area ever since, first working as a taxi driver and later, during her retirement, becoming a sculptor.

“I wanted to make a piece of work that I could give to Totnes, who welcomed me and my daughter thirty years ago,” Anne said.

“It was created so that we wouldn’t forget this time of Covid and lockdowns, and the effects that it had on us all.”

Part of the old sheep market, the Lamb Garden opened in 2011. The space was transformed by Totnes Trust volunteers who built raised beds for vegetables and herbs, a forest garden with benches, and a beautiful pergola and lawn area.

The volunteers continue to tend the secluded gardens, which were enjoyed by residents seeking connection with nature and a safe place to meet up with family and friends during the lockdowns.

Volunteer gardener Sue Holmes said: “The garden became a haven, not just for wildlife but also for people seeking a bit of sanctuary during lockdown.

“This is why I’m so pleased Anne’s sculpture to commemorate that time is being placed here.”

South Hams Council gave permission for Anne’s sculpture to be installed in the gardens which is owned by the authority.

Executive member for health and wellbeing, Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, said: “Thank you to Anne for taking the time to create this thought-provoking piece of artwork, which I’m sure will benefit many people affected by this awful pandemic.

“It is really important we take the time to remember the impact Covid has had on so many people’s lives.