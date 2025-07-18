Serious pollution incidents caused by water companies rose by 60% last year, according to a new report from the Environment Agency – and South West Water is once again under scrutiny.
Across England, 75 category 1 and 2 pollution events – classed as major or significant – were recorded in 2024, up from 47 the previous year. While three companies accounted for the bulk of these, South West Water was responsible for four serious incidents – double its 2023 total.
Although its overall pollution incidents dropped by 6%, South West Water recorded the highest number of incidents per 10,000km of sewer network in England – a metric used to assess how companies manage infrastructure relative to its size.
The sharp rise in serious incidents has been blamed on underinvestment in infrastructure, poor maintenance, and the growing pressures of climate change. Worryingly, spills from uphill wastewater pipes – many of which affected protected waters used for wildlife and swimming – accounted for 20% of the most serious breaches.
Environment Agency officers carried out 335 inspections of South West Water assets in 2024 and plan to double that by 2026. Nationally, inspections uncovered widespread non-compliance, with 24% of sites breaching permits.
Clarissa Newell, the Environment Agency’s water regulation lead, said: “When something goes wrong – like at Exmouth last year – it damages trust and puts our tourism economy at risk. South West Water must stop reacting to failure and start building resilience for the future.”
The report comes as public concern over sewage spills and river health continues to grow in the South Hams, with local campaigners calling for greater transparency and faster investment.
In response, a company spokesperson said: “We are one of three water companies to have the lowest number of pollution incidents, and South West Water is the only company to have fewer incidents in 2024, compared to 2023. We have continued to reduce our pollution incidents in the first half of 2025, and we have maintained our sector-leading performance in preventing wastewater flooding to homes and businesses.
“We know there is further to go to improve our environmental performance, which remains our top priority. We have embarked on our largest ever investment programme, with plans to spend £3.2bn over the next five years to protect the environment and future-proof our network. Our plan includes a record £760m to reduce storm overflows across the South West Water region over the next five years.
“With a rapidly changing climate and evolving weather patterns, we will continue to focus our efforts on the future by delivering our comprehensive investment plan.”
The Environment Agency has promised tougher enforcement in the South West, backed by more funding and a potential new levy on water companies - adding wet weather is no excuse for the unacceptable number of incidents. Firms must meet their environmental obligations or face action.
Alan Lovell, Chair of the Environment Agency said: “This report demonstrates continued systemic failure by some companies to meet their environmental targets.
“The water industry must act urgently to prevent pollution from occurring and to respond rapidly when it does.
“We have made significant changes to tighten our regulation of the water industry and ensure companies are held to account. With a dedicated larger workforce and increased funding, our officers are uncovering and acting on failures to comply with environmental law.”
