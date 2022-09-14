Taking a deep dive into the health of our waters

Self-monitoring has had devastating results on our water quality. While the process of regulation has been as murky as our river water, the solutions are crystal clear. WildFish is calling on the government to increase the ambition in its ‘Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan’, raising the targets and bringing forward the completion dates. Government should require water companies to make up for the years of a lack of investing in our wastewater infrastructure by rapidly investing now. These costs should not all be passed onto us in our water bills, but be borne in part by the water companies themselves in recognition of the high profits of the last decades.