A talented chef from Totnes has been recognised in one of the UK’s most prestigious chef contests - the South West Chef of the Year competition.
Harrison Brockington of Gather, Totnes, was awarded the main title of South West Chef of the Year in the finals of the competition at an awards ceremony held at the Exeter Golf and Country Club last week.
Mr Brockington also won the awards for Professional Chef of the Year and Best Dish.
But he was not the only South Devon chef to walk away with an award. Lucinda Ellicott from Paignton also won South West Home Cook of the Year.
For Ms Ellicott it was fifth time lucky, having reached the finals four times in the last six years.
A team of top professional chefs from hotels and restaurants across the region, including Nathan Outlaw, Harriet Mansell, Hywel Jones and Chris Cleghorn, judged the competition at the closely fought finals at Exeter College.
Now in its 20th year, South West Chef of the Year was co-founded by renowned chef Michael Caines MBE DL and is widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading culinary competitions.
It provides a platform for the region’s young chefs to build their profiles and an opportunity for the industry to promote high hospitality standards in the West Country.
It also aims to recognise the skill and creativity of professional chefs and amateur cooks and nurture up-and-coming student chefs.
Mr Caines said: “We have seen some amazing dishes created by some truly talented chefs, all made with outstanding local ingredients that highlight the skill of our participants and the quality of produce here in the West Country.
He added: “This competition was set up 20 years ago as we were coming out of the foot and mouth crisis, which decimated so much of the farming and hospitality industry. We’ve weathered some storms since then, whether economic or, of course, the covid pandemic, and I’m sure there will be more to come, but we’re proud to still be here, promoting and supporting our industry and the wonderful south west region and its abundant food larder.”