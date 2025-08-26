At times it will be necessary to close the southbound carriageway of the A386 Tavistock Road (before Tesco) and traffic will be diverted to take the new left turn into Woolwell Crescent, to Towerfield roundabout and on to Woolwell Road to rejoin Tavistock Road at Woolwell roundabout.
Overnight on Sunday August 31 there will be amendments to the traffic management layout on the southbound carriageway on Tavistock Road and from Monday September 1 through to Wednesday October 8 they work overnight to complete surfacing, white lining and anti-skid surfacing on Tavistock Road and Woolwell Crescent.
The overnight working hours are 7pm through to 6am.
This work is weather dependant, so some contingency working hours have been built into the programme, should it be required.
The contractors will do all they can to keep disruption to a minimum.
