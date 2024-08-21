The creators of popular TV shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are launching an exciting new game show on ITV, and they're on the hunt for contestants. Whisper North TV, the production company behind the new series, is casting pairs of contestants to team up with a celebrity and compete for a cash prize. The show promises to be a thrilling mix of parlour games and celebrity fun.
The casting call is open to pairs of all kinds—whether you're a couple, friends, or colleagues, the producers are eager to hear from you. Filming is scheduled to take place between the 7th and 10th of November, and all applicants must be available for one of these dates.
To be eligible, participants must be 18 years or older and current legal residents of the UK. Interested duos can apply online at the provided link, but hurry—applications close on the 25th of October, 2024.