The tenth Kingsbridge Food and Music Festival was a roaring success, with packed crowds, vibrant performances and - of course - a colourful array of food and drink.
This free, volunteer-run event ran from Friday May 30 to Sunday June 1, showcasing global cuisine and drinks from local producers like Devon Cove and Salcombe Brewery.
The musical lineup featured regional talents such as Joanna Cooke, The Busketeers, and crowd favourites Good Old Fashioned Lover Boys - creating a vibrant atmosphere enjoyed by thousands throughout the weekend.
Online, attendees have commended the efforts by organisers, describing the weekend as “fantastic” and “even better than last year”.
Organisers expressed gratitude for the community's support, emphasising the festival's role in uniting Kingsbridge through food, music, and celebration.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.