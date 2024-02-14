Jeanne gave more than 30 years’ service to the branch. The gift shop provides a vital source of funds for the RNLI Charity but Jeanne will not be saying goodbye completely. She intends to continue as part of the volunteer fundraising crew and sharing her considerable knowledge to those who follow.
The Salcombe crew, both operational and fundraising would like to say a big ‘Thank you Jeanne’ for all your hard work over the years.
The RNLI Salcombe gift shop provides a vital source of funds to the RNLI and is run entirely by volunteers.
They have got homewares, clothing, tasty treats, toys, greeting cards and much more at the shop at Union Street in Salcombe.
TQ8 8JQ Shop volunteers can make a real difference in ensuring that people arrive as visitors and leave as supporters.
For many people, buying something from an RNLI shop will be the first time they come into contact with the charity. As a shop volunteer, you could be the person who inspires them to support then now and in the future.
If you would like to consider volunteering as the new shop manager, or just have an informal discussion, you can contact Mark Alexander the Chairman Salcombe Lifeboat Management Group at: [email protected] or phone 07713 057058. Further information can also be found on -Be a charity shop volunteer at the rnli.org website