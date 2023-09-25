Ellie is in her final year of a PhD at Exeter University, studying hazel dormouse conservation. She will tell us about the results of her fieldwork from last year, where she surveyed hedges/scrub for dormice in Devon and Cornwall, including Andrews Wood.
The South Hams is a stronghold for this appealing small mammal.
The meeting will be at West Charleton Village Hall, on Monday 25th September starting at 7.30pm. We welcome Guests for a small fee and Students are free. We include a tea/coffee break during this meeting.