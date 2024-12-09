Live Nation and live music promoter Cuffe & Taylor have announced The Corrs as the final headliner for the 2025 edition of TK Maxx presents Plymouth Summer Sessions. The Irish superstars will take to the Plymouth Hoe stage on Saturday, June 14 with Natalie Imbruglia joining them as a special guest.
They will be performing alongside previously announced headliners James, Pendulum, and Snow Patrol. Fans eager to experience the full weekend lineup can now purchase four-day passes, as well as day tickets for The Corrs which will go on general sale Friday December 13 via smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
The Corrs—Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and Jim—will take the stage at TK Maxx presents Plymouth Summer Sessions on Saturday June 14, bringing their fusion of Celtic music and pop rock to Plymouth Hoe.
As Ireland’s first family of music, the siblings have enchanted audiences worldwide with their blend of lush harmonies, traditional folk influences, and polished pop sensibilities. Since their debut album ‘Forgiven Not Forgotten’ in 1995, they’ve sold over 40 million albums, spawning hits like “Breathless” and “Runaway” and earning accolades such as Platinum records, BRIT Awards, and Grammy and Ivor Novello nominations.
Their distinctive sound thrust them into the spotlight, performing at landmark events such as Nelson Mandela’s 86th birthday and the Queen’s Jubilee in 2002. Following a magical return to live touring in Southeast Asia and Australia in late 2023, the band’s performance at Plymouth Summer Sessions promises to be another unforgettable chapter in their sensational career, celebrating three decades of timeless music.
Joining James, Pendulum, and Snow Patrol, The Corrs complete a phenomenal line-up for Plymouth Summer Sessions 2025.
With a mix of alternative rock anthems, electrifying electronic beats, and unforgettable sing-alongs, this year’s event offers something for every music fan, firmly establishing itself as a highlight in Plymouth's cultural calendar.