The Devon County Show returns this year from Thursday, May 15 to Saturday, May 17 at Westpoint in Exeter.
It’s an annual celebration of the Devon countryside’s rich offerings, promising an exciting experience for visitors of all ages.
This year, the show will feature thousands of animals, including goats, pigs, sheep, rabbits, big beefy bulls, and majestic heavy horses.
Farmers will be meticulously grooming their livestock to compete for prestigious titles such as Best in Class, Best in Breed, and Best in Show.
The main ring will host thrilling equestrian events like showjumping, heavy horse demonstrations, and fast-paced excitement of the British Scurry and Trials Driving competition in which small ponies navigate a course of cones, obstacles, and water features against the clock.
The Food Pavilion will be a feast for the senses, boasting 70 food producers from across the South West. Visitors can savour delicious samples, watch top chefs in action at the demonstration kitchen, and jot down culinary tips across all three days.
Meanwhile, the Crafts & Flowers Pavilion—a space as large as a football pitch—will showcase vibrant floral displays, home baking competition entries, crafting demonstrations, and a new Growing Hub where gardening experts will answer visitors’ questions.
Children will have plenty to enjoy at Farmwise, a hands-on area where they can learn about food production and try activities like butter-making and sausage-making.
On Friday and Saturday, Jamie Squibb’s motorcycle stunt team will perform jaw-dropping tricks in the main ring, while the new Family Fun Zone will provide an array of activities to keep children entertained.
With so much to see and do, the Devon County Show promises an unforgettable experience.
Book your tickets now at www.devoncountyshow.co.uk to save—and remember, kids go free on Saturday (two under-16s per paying adult)!