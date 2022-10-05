Alan Dunne, a volunteer at Kingsbridge’s Hygiene Bank, said: “Food poverty itself is a subject that is taboo but hygiene poverty is seen as an even bigger taboo,” explaining that `’“Hygiene is a big part of poverty. If you haven’t got money, you haven’t got the means to buy soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and tampons”, but “because it’s so personal, people don’t really want to talk about it.” Results from The Hygiene Bank’s research, which was published during National Hygiene Week last week to boost awareness of this issue, support this. Their findings show that 48% of people who cannot afford period products feel too embarrassed to ask for help, which highlights why it is so important for people to be talking about this issue to eliminate the rhetoric of shame that surrounds it.