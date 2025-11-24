By the Chair of Leechwell Garden Association Committee Claire Morley.
If you are a lover of the Leechwell Garden you may have noticed the comings and goings of the ‘To the Sea’ sculpture, by Robin Lacey, a much-loved local sculptor, (creator of The Circle at Sharpham Natural Burial Ground).
Followers of the fortunes and misfortunes of the piece of art, which lies in the pool below the wooden bridge, will know that only months after its installation in June 2024, it was mysteriously removed from the pool and onto the lawn.
Nobody had seen it happen but Robin and the committee were left wondering what to do about it. I
t was decided that Robin could make it much more difficult to move by adding some lead to its slate base.
This was done but it took some months to be put back in place as winter set in and was finally reinstalled in late February 2025.
But in June 2025 it was interfered with again, only this time it was so heavy the child, (or more likely children, as it was truly heavy) dropped it and it shattered on a rock.
Whoever broke it, I believe it was unintentional as it was hidden under some large branches, heaved over from the woodpile: not usual behaviour for someone hell-bent on destruction.
The carved slate base was smashed with only the stainless steel piece ‘To the Sea’ remaining intact. This thoughtless, if accidental, destruction was very upsetting to the creators and everyone who cares about the garden. It’s a little bit like being burgled.
One is left trying to make sense of it and, in our case, wondering how to repair it.
After approaching 10 local sculptors for help, committee member Mischa Matthews- Hill struck lucky as Maria Moorhouse came to our aid. She had a beautiful piece of Babbacombe Limestone, heavy as a gravestone, on which she was happy to mount the steel piece, gratis, and for which we are enormously grateful.
The sculpture has now, 5 months later, been restored to its original place in the pool below the bridge. We hope that children, adults and all will enjoy it and be reminded of how all things in nature are linked as the water flows from The Leechwell, through the garden, down to the river and on to the sea.
The Leechwell Garden, created as it was by devoted members of the community, is beloved by those who know of its existence, though surprisingly many Totnesians still do not. It garners much goodwill from regular users and even those who don’t use it support it either by donating funds or materials, offering their expertise at discounted rates, working in the garden or in managing its affairs. For the garden to continue being the unique place that it is, we are constantly looking for help, particularly in its management. If you have the enthusiasm, time, and energy to help we would love to hear from you.
Please email on: info@ leechwell.org
