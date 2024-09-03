Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta Rowing Results 2024
Local Rowing
Men’s Long Distance Whaler Race
1. 1 Sportsmans Arms
Matt Parkes, Matt Bennett, Zach Ward, Dan Squires, Vaughan Bowden, John Puckey,
Paul Hodge, Will Mason, Yorkie Lomas (cox)
2. 2 Dolphin Inn B
Luc Thompson, Andy Mathison, Jack Rendle, Josh Pichowski, Karl Caunter,
Jake Lawrence, Anthony Swift, Scott Hannaford Hill, Jon Pope (cox)
3. 3 Dolphin Inn A
Solley Metchette, Ellis Wadeson, Tommy Stewart, Morgan Aylet, Luca Czerwinski, Dave Rogers, Lee Humphries, Dylan Griffiths, Colin Brown (cox)
Ladies Long Distance Whaler Race
1. 1 Dartmouth Ice Cream Company
Tess Preston, Christina Kennedy-Thorp, Ellie Langman, Ellie Malley, Cara Agates,
Natasha Patten, Jane Patten, Jenny Pedley, Yorkie Lomas (cox)
2. 2 Dolphin Inn A
Tracy Timmis, Alison Bland, Fiona Hutchings, Halina Paxman, Amy Mann,
Karen Harvey, Kat Ashworth, Caroline Thompson, Colin Brown (cox)
3. 3 Sportsmans Arms
Tara Horwood, Bev Worthington, Lucy Swash, Anne-Marie Mason, Ama Koslea, Hope Rowe-Jones, Julia Brownlie, Tatty Pettigrew, Sam Barnett (cox)
Mixed eight-oared Whaler Race
1. 1 Dolphin Inn Crew
Lara Bradley, Alison Bland, Shirley Waycott, Angie Cairns-Sharp, Carlos Minto,
Marc Alderman, David Bradley, John Puckey, Jon Pope (cox)
2. 2 Richard Bland Crew
Kirsty Bradley. Jenny Pedley, Ellie Malley, Shelby Worthington, Will Lockerbie,
Amy Bosworth, Sam Barnet, Shaun Pedley, Lily Heaton (cox)
3.3 Co-op Crew
Mark Paxman, Liam Hassard, Stuart Calvert, Kitty Parker, Julie Brownlie, Grace Boucher, Jodie Kitto, Bev Worthington, Peta Chivers (cox)
LVA Men’s Whaler Race
1 Bar 1620 A
Vaughan Bowden, Dan Squire, Paul Hodge, Yorkie Lomas, Tess Preston (cox)
2. 2 Crab
John Dingle, Carlos Minto, Rich Bonstow, Mark Paxman, Julia Brownlie (cox)
3. 3 Sportsmans Arms
Matt Parkes, John Puckey, Matt Bennett, Will Mason, Tara Horwood (cox)
Men’s Open Whaler
1 Yarn A
Alan O’Flaherty, Ian McMaster, Haydn Glanvill, Kevin John, Alison Bland (cox) 2 Compass Marine
Paul Hodge, Vaughan Bowden, Dan Squire, Yorkie Lomas, Tess Preston (cox)
3 Dolphin Inn A
John Puckey, Carlos Minto, John Dingle, Mark Paxman, Julia Brownlie (cox)
LVA Men’s Whaler Plate Race
1. 1 Ship in Dock A
Ricky Mitchell, Ozzy Mitchell, Carl Woodgate, Richard Patten, Kenny Raison (cox)
2. 2 Ship in Dock B
Mike Bulmer, James Dayment, Mark Conroy, Chris Dayment,
Robin Sinclair Johnston (cox)
3.3 Dartmouth Yacht Club
Dave Rogers, Ed Parr Ferris, Len Parr Ferris, Shaun Barker, Milly Thorp (cox)
Men’s Over 45 Years’ Whaler Race
1.1 Yarn
Alan O’Flaherty, Rob Ireland, Richard Bland, Kevin John, Alison Bland (cox)
2. 2 Bar 1620
Vaughan Bowden, Dan Squire, Paul Hodge, Yorkie Lomas, Tess Preston (cox)
3.3 The Dolphin Inn A
Crispin Brabner, Carlos Minto, Phil Langman, Andy Mattison, Vince Southern (cox)
Men’s Over 55 Years’ Whaler Race
1 Sportsmans Arms
Chris Gale, Ed Jones, Ant Antipas, Rob Ireland, Mike Murphy (cox)
2 Compass Marine
Dave Hart, John Hart, Mark Peters, Dave Sharam, Colin Brown (cox)
3 Dolphin Inn
Steve McCarthy, Dave Bradley, Chris Chater, Mark Chatsfield, Jon Pope (cox)
LVA Ladies Whaler Race
1 Bar 1620 A
Tess Preston, Christina Thorp, Ellie Langman, Ellie Malley, Yorkie Lomas (cox) 2 Dolphin Inn A
Tracy Timmins, Alison Bland, Cara Agates, Halina Williams, Colin Brown (cox) 3 Ship in Dock Inn
Jayne Patten, Natasha Patten, Charlotte Cole, Jodie Kitto, Jamie Osbourne (cox)
Ladies Open Whaler Race
1 Yarn
Tess Preston, Ellie Langman, Christine Thorp, Ellie Malley, Yorkie Lomas (cox)
2 Ship in Dock Inn
Jayne Patten, Natasha Patten, Fiona Hutchings, Jodie Kitto, Jamie Osbourne (cox)
3 Dolphin Inn A
Abi Chapman, Katie Henwood, Darcy Humphries, Kitty Parker, Lee Humphries (cox)
LVA Ladies Whaler Plate Race
1 Taj Mahal
Shannon Hart, Anna Wotton, Abbi Baker, Freya Bradley, Jon Pope (cox)
2 Market House Inn B
Carol Squire, Shirley Waycott, Tracie Smith, Terri Walker, Lily Heaton (cox) 3 Sportsmans Arms B
Bev Worthington, Anna Koska, Jade Abraham, Liz Sharpe, Will Mason (cox)
Ladies Over 45 Years’ Whaler race
1. 1 Bar 1620
Tracey Sharam, Halina Paxman, Alison Bland, Emma Burnell, Colin Brown (cox)
2.2 Sportsmans Arms
Bev Worthington, Tara Horwood, Anne-Marie Mason, Carol Fraenkel (cox)
3.3 Dolphin Inn B
Katherine Money, Katharyn Ashworth, Anna Koska, Caroline Thompson, Jon Pope (cox)
Ladies Over 55 Years’ Whaler Race
1 Sportsmans Arms
Bev Worthington, Anne-Marie Mason, Carol Squires, Lucy Antipas,
Carol Fraenkel (cox)
2 Ribeye
Peta Chivers, Angie Cairns-Sharp, Ali McGrigor, Liz Moseley, Chrissy Rugg (cox) 3 Dolphin Inn
A Rower, Joan Scales, Sophie Rennie, Terri Walker, Jon Pope (cox)
Mixed Whaler Race
1.1 Sportsmans Arms A
Matt Bennett, John Puckey, Tara Horwood, Julia Brownlie, Lance Worthington (cox)
2. 2 Dolphin Inn A
Mark Paxman, John Dingle, Alison Bland, Halina Williams, Phil Langman (cox)
3.3 Sportsmans Arms B
Zach Ward, Matt Parkes, Hope Rowe-Jones, Lucy Swash, Laurence Fraenkel (cox)
Invitation Whaler Race
1.1 Royal Air Force
Jack Laverick, Lee Wadeson, Mark Dunstan, Tim Green, Mark Green (cox)
2.2 Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority
Richard Stone, Dan Wheeldon, Jack Marler, Will Burton, Paul Britton (cox)
3.3 Britannia Royal Naval College
Captain Andrew Bray (Captain BRNC), OC Hayes, OC Francis, OC Aggarwal, OC Gordon (cox)
Youths Whaler Race
1 Sail Loft
Ben Lomas, Ewan Chacksfield, Ted Smithers, Jake Asam, Nadine Smith (cox)
2 Dolphin Inn Girls A
Lily Abbott, Maisie Pichowski, Emma Eggleton, Eowyn Yardy, Roz Abbot (cox) 3 Dart Gig Club
Kit Westcott, Izzy Siska, Darcy Kefford-Parker, Solly Day-Stokoe,
Jonny Holmes (cox)
Double Sculls Race
1. 1 Ditsum Regatta
Alan O’Flaherty, Liam Hassard, Alison Bland (cox)
2. 2 Dartmouth Yacht Club
David Rogers, Will Cumberlidge, Marc Alderman (cox)
3.3 Dartmouth Bowling Club
Len Parr Ferris, Ed Parr Ferris, Nadine Smith (cox)
Gents’ Pair-Oared Race
1.1 Will Cumberlidge, Marc Alderman, Chrissy Rugg (cox)
2.2 Crispin Brabner, Alan O’Flaherty, Clare Thorp (cox)
3.3 Paul Hodge, Dan Squire, Thomas Bland (cox)
Ladies Pair-Oared Race
1.1 Tracy Timmins, Alison Bland, Thomas Bland (cox)
2.2 Ellie Langman, Allie Malley, Jenny Pichowski (cox)
3.3 Shannon Hart, Jodie Kitto, Charlotte Hart (cox)
Mixed Pair-Oared Race
1.1 Liam Hassard, Alison Bland, Thomas Bland (cox)
2.2 Crispin Brabner, Christina Thorp, Clare Thorp (cox)
3.3 Will Cumberlidge, Emma Alderman Claire Knight (cox)
Junior Pair-Oared Race
1 2 4
Kit Westcott, Charlotte Wilde, Bev Worthington (cox) Ellis Blair, Thomas Bland, Alison Bland (cox)
Robin Tompson, Phoebe Tozer, Peta Chivers (cox)
Men’s Championship of the Dart
1.1 Alan O’Flaherty
2. 2 Ed Parr Ferris
3. 3 Dave Rogers
Ladies Championship of the Dart
1.1 Alison Bland
2.2 Jodie Kitto
3.3 Neve Blair
Awards:
Best Race of the Day
LVA Men’s Whaler Race – Bar 1620 A
Best Coxswain Yorkie Lomas
Best Friday Rower Alison Bland
LVA Points Table Sportsmans Arms 14pts Bar 1620 11pts Dolphin Inn 10pts
Lynne Leader Award
Taj Mahal Ladies LVA Whaler Plate Race winners
Shannon Hart, Anna Wotton, Abbi Baker, Freya Bradley, Jon Pope (cox)
Golden Rollocks Award John Puckey
West of England ARA Championship Series
Championship events:
Open Senior A coxed fours
Open Senior B coxed fours
Open Senior C coxed fours
Open Novice coxed fours
Open Under 16 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dart Totnes 2 Plymouth Open Under 14 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Torquay 2 Dart Totnes
Open Masters coxed fours Open Senior A single sculls
Open Senior B single sculls Open Senior C single sculls
Open Novice single sculls
1 Wimbleball (E) 2 Poole 3 Bideford Reds (F) 1 Martin Burridge – Dart Totnes
2= Ollie Burrows – Wimbleball 2= Will Gibbs - Poole 1 Ross Bennett – Bideford Reds 2 Joe Hoyland – Poole
3 Ollie Burrows – Wimbleball
1 Southampton Coalporters A – T Grinsted
2 Southampton Coalporters B – T Symes
3 Miles Turner - Falmouth
1 Will Pizii – Plymouth 2 Sam Brueton – Dart Totnes 3 C Williams – Southampton Coalporters
1 Bideford Reds 2 Southampton Coalporters
1 Bideford Reds A 2 Bideford Blues 3 Bideford Reds B 1 Dart Totnes 2 Bideford Reds A 3 Bideford Blues B
1 Exeter 2 Dartmouth B 3 Bideford Reds
Open Under 18 single sculls 1 Yuri Allasia – Dart Totnes 2 Ned Middlewick – Falmouth 3 Henry Langman - Dartmouth
Open Under 16 single sculls 1 Hugo Dossett – Dart Totnes 2 Ned Middlewick – Falmouth 3 Tom Rickard - Plymouth
Open Under 14 single sculls 1 Cormac Malone – Dart Totnes
2 William Jackson-Heritage – Torquay
3 Peter Cane – Plymouth
Women’s Senior B coxed fours
Women’s Senior C coxed fours
Women’s Novice coxed fours
Women’s Masters coxed fours
Women’s Under 16 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dart Totnes B 3 Plymouth A Women’s Under 14 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dart Totnes B
Women’s Senior C single sculls 1 Molly Mifsud – Southampton Coalporters
2 Daisy Copping – Exeter 3 Harriet Thomas – Wimbleball
Women’s Novice single sculls Women’s Under 18 single sculls
Women’s Under 16 single sculls
1 Dartmouth 2 Dart Totnes B 3 Bideford Reds
1 Falmouth 2 Exeter 3 Dart Totnes A
1 Exeter 2 Bideford Reds 3 Bideford Blues
1 Falmouth (E) 2 Dart Totnes A (F) 3 Dart Totnes B (D)
1 Darcy Laurence – Falmouth 2 Eva Birchell – Dart Totnes 3 Daisy Copping - Exeter
1 H Toward – Southampton Coalporters 2 Darcy Laurence – Falmouth
3 Erin Shippey – Dart Totnes
1 Paige Darnley – Dart Totnes
2 Esther Cope – Dart Totnes 3 Lola Hoare - Plymouth
Non-Championship events:
Open eights 1 Falmouth 2 Exeter 3 Bidford Reds
Women’s eights 1 Dart Totnes 2 Dartmouth 3 Falmouth
Mixed Senior C coxed fours 1 Falmouth 2 Paignton 3 Paignton
Mixed Masters coxed fours 1 Wimbleball 2 Poole 3 Southampton Coalporters Open Masters coxed quadruple sculls R/O Poole
Mixed coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dartmouth 2 Paignton 3 Dart Totnes
Open coxless pairs 1 Bideford Blues 2 Plymouth B
Open Senior A double sculls
Open Senior C double sculls
Open Novice double sculls
Open Under 16 double sculls 1 Dart Totnes 2 Plymouth B 3 Plymouth A Open Masters double sculls 1 Wimbleball 2 Dart Totnes
Women’s Senior C double sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dart Totnes B 3 Dartmouth Women’s Novice double sculls 1 Wimbleball 2 Falmouth 3 Dartmouth B Women’s Under 18 double sculls 1 Dart Totnes 2 Southampton Coalporters Women’s Under 16 double sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dartmouth A 3 Dart Totnes B Mixed double sculls 1 Wimbleball 2 Bideford Blues 3 Falmouth
Women’s Under 13 single sculls 1 Al Pascall – Wimbleball
2 Millie Colwill – Bideford Reds
Seine Boat Rowing
Novice
1.1 Dolphin Inn
Billy Colthart, Harry Ball, Lewis Sharam, Josh Bruckner, Jon Pope (cox)
2.2 Inseine
Hannah Lewis, Beth Trantham, Nick Trantham, Anthony Swift, Terri Walker (cox)
3.3 River Dart Rowing Club
Lucinda Harvey, Rob Isaacs-Berry, Lisa Brown, John Jones, Gill Davies (cox)
Ladies over 55
1.1 Sportsmans Arms
Lucy Antipas, Inka Gabriel, Anne-Marie Mason, Carol Fraenkel, Julia Brownlie (cox)
2.2 River Dart Rowing Club
Barbara Young, Sue Clayton-Smith, Sarah Reevell, Karry Rushton, Simon Rushton (cox)
Men’s over 55
1.1 Sportsmans Arms
Ian McMaster, Rob Ireland, Mike Murphy, Laurence Fraenkel, Carol Fraenkel (cox)
2. 2 Blades Sting
Mark Peters, Adrian Masters, Rob Masters, Paul Jackson, Fraser Parkes (cox)
3.3 River Dart Rowing Club
Noel Cornforth, Alan Scobie, Martin Cairns-Sharp, Rob Isaacs-Berry, Steve Redmond (cox)
Ladies over 45
1. 1 Sportsmans Arms
Tara Horwood, Inka Gabriel, Anne-Marie Mason, Julia Brownlie, Carol Fraenkel (cox)
2.2 Inseine
Helen Hart, Joan Scales, Terri Walker, Tracie Smith, Anthony Swift (cox)
3.3 River Dart Rowing Club
1 Falmouth 2 Exeter 3 Wimbleball
1 Exeter 2 Falmouth 3 Plymouth
1 Dart Totnes 2 Falmouth 3 Dartmouth
Sue Clayton-Smith, Sarah Reevell, Tor Allan, Maz Eames, Gill Davies (cox)
Men’s over 45
1. 1 Sportsmans Arms
Ian McMaster, Rob Ireland, Mike Murphy, Will Mason, Carol Fraenkel (cox)
2.2 Blades
Matthew Parkes, Rupert Kempley, Mark Peters, Paul Jackson, Fraser Parkes (cox)
3.3 River Dart Rowing Club
Noel Cornforth, Colin Monckton, Allan Scobie, Cliff Cates, Simon Rushton (cox)
Ladies Open
1.1 Sportsmans Arms
Bev Worthington, Julie Brownlee, Anne-Marie Mason, Tara Horwood,
Carol Fraenkel (cox)
2. 2 FDC
Emma Alderman, Chrissy Rugg, Claire Knight, Jo Langmead, Barry Langmead (cox)
3.3 Inseine
Pippa Hobson, Carol Squire, Kim Forsyth, Beth Trantham, Terri Walker (cox)
Men’s Open
1.1 Sportsmans Arms A
Matt Bennett, Will Mason, John Puckey, Matt Parkes, Tara Horwood (cox)
2.2 Blades Sting
Ross Chapman, Christian Parkes, Charlie Hayward, Mark Peters, Paul Jackson (cox)
3.3 Blades Feock
Matthew Parkes, Zach Ward, Brenden Boddy, Rob Masters, Fraser Parkes (cox)
Mixed
1. 1 Sportsmans Arms A
Will Mason, Matt Bennett, Anne-Marie Mason, Tara Horwood, Julia Brownlie (cox)
2. 2 FDC
Marc Alderman, David Langmead, Jo Langmead, Ali McGrigor, Barry Langmead (cox)
3.3 Sportsmans Arms B
Ian McMaster, Angie Cairns-Sharp, Bev Worthington, Rob Ireland, Carol Fraenkel (cox)
Points
1. 1 Sportsmans Arms 22pts
2. 2 Blades 7pts
3. 3 River Dart Rowing Club 6pts
4. 4 Inseine 5pts
5. 5 FDC 4pts
6. 6 Dolphin Inn 3pts
Pilot Gig Rowing
Under 14 Under 16 Ladies
Men’s
Ladies Veterans Men’s Veterans Mixed
1 Dart 1 Dart
1 Teign 2 Teign 3 Dart
1 Dart 2 Teign 3 Salcombe 1 Teign 2 Salcombe 3 Dart
1 Teign 2 Salcombe 3 Dart 1 Teign 2 Salcombe 3 Dart
Coastal Rowing
Women’s coxed quadruple sculls
1. 1 Coastal Rowing Academy Club
Jo Price, Rowena Atkins, Sophie Bostock, Liz Beswick, Mike Gilbert(cox)
2. 2 Coastal Barbarians
Lucy Cross, Kate Salmon, Kirsty Barker, Ros West, Morag Van Niekerk (cox)
3.3 Coastal Barbarians
Annie Guest, Tabitha McConnell, Maria West-Burrows, Andi Davis, TBC (cox)
Women’s Masters 50+ coxed quadruple sculls
1. 1 Exmouth Rowing Club
Anne Jordan, Suzanne Isaacs, Lisa Drakelaw, Erika Maddon, Don Burley (cox)
2. 2 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club
Heather Pfeil, Wendy Patey, Karen Jackson, Margaret Russell, Rich Pfeil (cox)
Open double sculls
1. 1 Carrick Rowing Club
Jago Bayley, Fred Hall
2. 2 Coastal Barbarians
Tom Grinbstead, Alex Fawcett
3.3 Coastal Barbarians
Jon Osborn, Tony Burrows
Open Masters 50+ double sculls
1. 1 Coastal Barbarians
John Kelly, Nigel Forcer
2. 2 Exmouth Rowing Club
Don Burley, Jon Houghton
3.3 MAABC
Neil Pearson, Cath Pearson
Open Masters 60+ double sculls
1 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club
Mark Jarrold, Tom Doherty
Open Masters 50+ single sculls
1.1 K Davies Dolphin Rowing Club
2. 2 Mark Crumplin Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club
Open Masters 60+ single sculls
1.1 Andy Westcott
2.2 Richard Robinson
3.3 John Poland
Open coxed quadruple sculls 1 Coastal Barbarians
Carrick Rowing Club Exmouth Rowing Club Carrick Rowing club
Alex Fawcett, Lewis Bacon, Tony Burrows, John Osborn
2.2 Exmouth Rowing Club
Ben McPhie, Alex Peacock, Piers Webster, Finn Crowther, Sally Webster (cox)
3.3 River Teign Rowing Club
Mark Eastman, Roger Haines, Mark Kidani, Zane Steers, Mel Dyke (cox)
Open Masters 50+ coxed quadruple sculls
1.1 Coastal Barbarians
Allen Harlow, Rob Parsons, Nigel Forcer, John Kelly, Morag Van Niekerk (cox)
2.2 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club
Mark Crumplin, John Malone, Andy Conbeer, Jeff Keast, Brian Headlam (cox)
Women’s double sculls
1. 1 Runcorn
Sara Parfett, Francesa Rawlins
2.2 Coastal Rowing Academy Club
Sophie Bostock, Liz Beswick
3.3 Exmouth Rowing Club
Anna Childs, Marie Guingouain
Women’s Masters 50+ single sculls
1.1 Kirsty Joise
2.2 Julie Matthews
3.3 Erika Madden
Coastal Barabrians
Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club
Exmouth Rowing Club Women’s Masters 60+ single sculls
1.1 Alison Kidd
2.2 Barbara Mears
3.3 Anne Jordan
Dolphin Rowing Club Torquay Rowing Club Exmouth Rowing Club
Mixed Masters 50+ coxed quadruple sculls
1.1 Coastal Barbarians
Ali Martineou, Morag Van Niekerk, Nigel Forcer, John Kelly, Rob Parsons (cox)
2.2 Coastal Rowing Academy Club
Rowena Atkins, Willie Flemming, Angus MacDonald, Mariella Flemming, Jo Price (cox)
3.3 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club A
Karen Jackson, Margaret Russell, Mark Jarrold, Tom Doherty, Rich Pfeil (cox)
Mixed Masters 60+ coxed quadruple sculls 1 River Teign Rowing Club
Jacqui, Roger Haines, Marc Euiman, Aly Whitley, Zane Steers (cox)
Open single sculls
1. 1 Tom Grinstead
2. 2 Jon Osborn
2 Piers Webster
Mixed double sculls
1 Exmouth Rowing Club
Coastal Barbarians Coastal Barbarians Exmouth Rowing Club
Anna Childs, Finn Crowther
2. 2 Carrick Rowing Club
Meg Price, Fred Hall
3.3 Coastal Barbarians
Molly Mifsud, Fiona Pink
Novice coxed quadruple sculls
1.1 Exmouth Rowing Club
Sue Riley, Gill Moger-Taylor, George Moger, James Moffat, Don Burley (cox)
2.2 Coastal Barbarians
Natalie Wootton, Anna Higgins, Martin Hill, Eamon Heally, Morag Van Niekerk (cox)
Mixed coxed quadruple sculls
1.1 Coastal Barbarians
Morag Van Niekerk, Allen Harlow, Lucy Cross, Alex Fawcett, Rob Parsons (cox)
2.2 Coastal Barbarians
Anna Childs, Marie Guingouain, Kath Coleman-Jones, Marie Theibaut, Bob Cottell (cox)
3.3 Exmouth Rowing Club
Lisa Bisset, Ben McPhie, Alex Peacock, Milly Arlis, Tony Crowhurst (cox)
Women’s single sculls
1.1 Sara Parfett
2.2 Molly Mifsud
3.3 Kirsty Joisce
Runcorn Rowing Club Coastal Barbarians Coastal Barbarians
Mixed Masters 50+ double sculls
1.1 Dolphin Rowing Club
K Davies, A Guest
2.2 Coastal Barbarians
Tony Burrow, Maria Burrow
3.3 MAABC
Neil Pearson, Cath Pearson
Mixed Masters 60+ double sculls
1.1 Dolphin Rowing Club
S Rooke, A Kidd
2.2 Exmouth Rowing Club
Anne Jordan, Richard Robinson
Special Awards for Dartmothians
Harry Spencer Memorial Trophy Yorkie Lomas
Tracy White Cup Neve Blair
Baker Estates Trophy
Ben Lomas, Ewan Chacksfield, Ted Smithers, Jake Asam.