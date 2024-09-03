Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta Rowing Results 2024

Royal Navy guard ship HMS Cattistock
Royal Navy guard ship HMS Cattistock (Richard Harding)

Local Rowing

Men’s Long Distance Whaler Race

1. 1  Sportsmans Arms

Matt Parkes, Matt Bennett, Zach Ward, Dan Squires, Vaughan Bowden, John Puckey,

Paul Hodge, Will Mason, Yorkie Lomas (cox)

2. 2  Dolphin Inn B

Luc Thompson, Andy Mathison, Jack Rendle, Josh Pichowski, Karl Caunter,

Jake Lawrence, Anthony Swift, Scott Hannaford Hill, Jon Pope (cox)

3. 3  Dolphin Inn A

Solley Metchette, Ellis Wadeson, Tommy Stewart, Morgan Aylet, Luca Czerwinski, Dave Rogers, Lee Humphries, Dylan Griffiths, Colin Brown (cox)

The official baseball caps
The official baseball caps (Richard Harding)

Ladies Long Distance Whaler Race

1. 1  Dartmouth Ice Cream Company

Tess Preston, Christina Kennedy-Thorp, Ellie Langman, Ellie Malley, Cara Agates,

Natasha Patten, Jane Patten, Jenny Pedley, Yorkie Lomas (cox)

2. 2  Dolphin Inn A

Tracy Timmis, Alison Bland, Fiona Hutchings, Halina Paxman, Amy Mann,

Karen Harvey, Kat Ashworth, Caroline Thompson, Colin Brown (cox)

3. 3  Sportsmans Arms

Tara Horwood, Bev Worthington, Lucy Swash, Anne-Marie Mason, Ama Koslea, Hope Rowe-Jones, Julia Brownlie, Tatty Pettigrew, Sam Barnett (cox)

Superyacht Aviva
Superyacht Aviva (Dartmouth Regatta)

Mixed eight-oared Whaler Race

1. 1  Dolphin Inn Crew

Lara Bradley, Alison Bland, Shirley Waycott, Angie Cairns-Sharp, Carlos Minto,

Marc Alderman, David Bradley, John Puckey, Jon Pope (cox)

2. 2  Richard Bland Crew

Kirsty Bradley. Jenny Pedley, Ellie Malley, Shelby Worthington, Will Lockerbie,

Amy Bosworth, Sam Barnet, Shaun Pedley, Lily Heaton (cox)

3.3  Co-op Crew

Mark Paxman, Liam Hassard, Stuart Calvert, Kitty Parker, Julie Brownlie, Grace Boucher, Jodie Kitto, Bev Worthington, Peta Chivers (cox)

LVA Men’s Whaler Race

1 Bar 1620 A

Vaughan Bowden, Dan Squire, Paul Hodge, Yorkie Lomas, Tess Preston (cox)

2. 2  Crab

John Dingle, Carlos Minto, Rich Bonstow, Mark Paxman, Julia Brownlie (cox)

3. 3  Sportsmans Arms

Matt Parkes, John Puckey, Matt Bennett, Will Mason, Tara Horwood (cox)

Men’s Open Whaler

1 Yarn A

Alan O’Flaherty, Ian McMaster, Haydn Glanvill, Kevin John, Alison Bland (cox) 2 Compass Marine

Paul Hodge, Vaughan Bowden, Dan Squire, Yorkie Lomas, Tess Preston (cox)

3 Dolphin Inn A

John Puckey, Carlos Minto, John Dingle, Mark Paxman, Julia Brownlie (cox)

Motivating the rowers
Motivating the rowers (Dartmouth Regatta)

LVA Men’s Whaler Plate Race

1. 1  Ship in Dock A

Ricky Mitchell, Ozzy Mitchell, Carl Woodgate, Richard Patten, Kenny Raison (cox)

2. 2  Ship in Dock B

Mike Bulmer, James Dayment, Mark Conroy, Chris Dayment,

Robin Sinclair Johnston (cox)

3.3  Dartmouth Yacht Club

Dave Rogers, Ed Parr Ferris, Len Parr Ferris, Shaun Barker, Milly Thorp (cox)

Men’s Over 45 Years’ Whaler Race

1.1  Yarn

Alan O’Flaherty, Rob Ireland, Richard Bland, Kevin John, Alison Bland (cox)

2. 2  Bar 1620

Vaughan Bowden, Dan Squire, Paul Hodge, Yorkie Lomas, Tess Preston (cox)

3.3  The Dolphin Inn A

Crispin Brabner, Carlos Minto, Phil Langman, Andy Mattison, Vince Southern (cox)

Men’s Over 55 Years’ Whaler Race

1 Sportsmans Arms

Chris Gale, Ed Jones, Ant Antipas, Rob Ireland, Mike Murphy (cox)

2 Compass Marine

Dave Hart, John Hart, Mark Peters, Dave Sharam, Colin Brown (cox)

3 Dolphin Inn

Steve McCarthy, Dave Bradley, Chris Chater, Mark Chatsfield, Jon Pope (cox)

LVA Ladies Whaler Race

1 Bar 1620 A

Tess Preston, Christina Thorp, Ellie Langman, Ellie Malley, Yorkie Lomas (cox) 2 Dolphin Inn A

Tracy Timmins, Alison Bland, Cara Agates, Halina Williams, Colin Brown (cox) 3 Ship in Dock Inn

Jayne Patten, Natasha Patten, Charlotte Cole, Jodie Kitto, Jamie Osbourne (cox)

Ladies Open Whaler Race

1 Yarn

Tess Preston, Ellie Langman, Christine Thorp, Ellie Malley, Yorkie Lomas (cox)

2 Ship in Dock Inn

Jayne Patten, Natasha Patten, Fiona Hutchings, Jodie Kitto, Jamie Osbourne (cox)

3 Dolphin Inn A

Abi Chapman, Katie Henwood, Darcy Humphries, Kitty Parker, Lee Humphries (cox)

LVA Ladies Whaler Plate Race

1 Taj Mahal

Shannon Hart, Anna Wotton, Abbi Baker, Freya Bradley, Jon Pope (cox)

2 Market House Inn B

Carol Squire, Shirley Waycott, Tracie Smith, Terri Walker, Lily Heaton (cox) 3 Sportsmans Arms B

Bev Worthington, Anna Koska, Jade Abraham, Liz Sharpe, Will Mason (cox)

Ladies Over 45 Years’ Whaler race

1. 1  Bar 1620

Tracey Sharam, Halina Paxman, Alison Bland, Emma Burnell, Colin Brown (cox)

2.2  Sportsmans Arms

Bev Worthington, Tara Horwood, Anne-Marie Mason, Carol Fraenkel (cox)

3.3  Dolphin Inn B

Katherine Money, Katharyn Ashworth, Anna Koska, Caroline Thompson, Jon Pope (cox)

Clio decked out in bunting
Clio decked out in bunting (Dartmouth Regatta)

Ladies Over 55 Years’ Whaler Race

1 Sportsmans Arms

Bev Worthington, Anne-Marie Mason, Carol Squires, Lucy Antipas,

Carol Fraenkel (cox)

2 Ribeye

Peta Chivers, Angie Cairns-Sharp, Ali McGrigor, Liz Moseley, Chrissy Rugg (cox) 3 Dolphin Inn

A Rower, Joan Scales, Sophie Rennie, Terri Walker, Jon Pope (cox)

Mixed Whaler Race

1.1 Sportsmans Arms A

Matt Bennett, John Puckey, Tara Horwood, Julia Brownlie, Lance Worthington (cox)

2. 2 Dolphin Inn A

Mark Paxman, John Dingle, Alison Bland, Halina Williams, Phil Langman (cox)

3.3 Sportsmans Arms B

Zach Ward, Matt Parkes, Hope Rowe-Jones, Lucy Swash, Laurence Fraenkel (cox)

Invitation Whaler Race

1.1 Royal Air Force

Jack Laverick, Lee Wadeson, Mark Dunstan, Tim Green, Mark Green (cox)

2.2 Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority

Richard Stone, Dan Wheeldon, Jack Marler, Will Burton, Paul Britton (cox)

3.3 Britannia Royal Naval College

Captain Andrew Bray (Captain BRNC), OC Hayes, OC Francis, OC Aggarwal, OC Gordon (cox)

Youths Whaler Race

1 Sail Loft

Ben Lomas, Ewan Chacksfield, Ted Smithers, Jake Asam, Nadine Smith (cox)

2 Dolphin Inn Girls A

Lily Abbott, Maisie Pichowski, Emma Eggleton, Eowyn Yardy, Roz Abbot (cox) 3 Dart Gig Club

Kit Westcott, Izzy Siska, Darcy Kefford-Parker, Solly Day-Stokoe,

Jonny Holmes (cox)

Colourful whalers racing
Colourful whalers racing (Dartmouth Regatta)

Double Sculls Race

1. 1  Ditsum Regatta

Alan O’Flaherty, Liam Hassard, Alison Bland (cox)

2. 2 Dartmouth Yacht Club

David Rogers, Will Cumberlidge, Marc Alderman (cox)

3.3 Dartmouth Bowling Club

Len Parr Ferris, Ed Parr Ferris, Nadine Smith (cox)

Gents’ Pair-Oared Race

1.1  Will Cumberlidge, Marc Alderman, Chrissy Rugg (cox)

2.2  Crispin Brabner, Alan O’Flaherty, Clare Thorp (cox)

3.3  Paul Hodge, Dan Squire, Thomas Bland (cox)

Ladies Pair-Oared Race

1.1 Tracy Timmins, Alison Bland, Thomas Bland (cox)

2.2 Ellie Langman, Allie Malley, Jenny Pichowski (cox)

3.3 Shannon Hart, Jodie Kitto, Charlotte Hart (cox)

Mixed Pair-Oared Race

1.1 Liam Hassard, Alison Bland, Thomas Bland (cox)

2.2 Crispin Brabner, Christina Thorp, Clare Thorp (cox)

3.3 Will Cumberlidge, Emma Alderman Claire Knight (cox)

Junior Pair-Oared Race

1 2 4

Kit Westcott, Charlotte Wilde, Bev Worthington (cox) Ellis Blair, Thomas Bland, Alison Bland (cox)

Robin Tompson, Phoebe Tozer, Peta Chivers (cox)

Keen competition on the Dart
Keen competition on the Dart (Dartmouth Regatta)

Men’s Championship of the Dart

1.1 Alan O’Flaherty

2. 2  Ed Parr Ferris

3. 3  Dave Rogers

Ladies Championship of the Dart

1.1 Alison Bland

2.2 Jodie Kitto

3.3 Neve Blair

Awards:

Best Race of the Day

LVA Men’s Whaler Race – Bar 1620 A

Best Coxswain Yorkie Lomas

Best Friday Rower Alison Bland

LVA Points Table Sportsmans Arms 14pts Bar 1620 11pts Dolphin Inn 10pts

Lynne Leader Award

Taj Mahal Ladies LVA Whaler Plate Race winners

Shannon Hart, Anna Wotton, Abbi Baker, Freya Bradley, Jon Pope (cox)

Golden Rollocks Award John Puckey

West of England ARA Championship Series

Championship events:

Open Senior A coxed fours

Open Senior B coxed fours

Open Senior C coxed fours

Open Novice coxed fours

Open Under 16 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dart Totnes 2 Plymouth Open Under 14 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Torquay 2 Dart Totnes

Open Masters coxed fours Open Senior A single sculls

Open Senior B single sculls Open Senior C single sculls

Open Novice single sculls

1 Wimbleball (E) 2 Poole 3 Bideford Reds (F) 1 Martin Burridge – Dart Totnes

2= Ollie Burrows – Wimbleball 2= Will Gibbs - Poole 1 Ross Bennett – Bideford Reds 2 Joe Hoyland – Poole

3 Ollie Burrows – Wimbleball

1 Southampton Coalporters A – T Grinsted

2 Southampton Coalporters B – T Symes

3 Miles Turner - Falmouth

1 Will Pizii – Plymouth 2 Sam Brueton – Dart Totnes 3 C Williams – Southampton Coalporters

1 Bideford Reds 2 Southampton Coalporters

1 Bideford Reds A 2 Bideford Blues 3 Bideford Reds B 1 Dart Totnes 2 Bideford Reds A 3 Bideford Blues B

1 Exeter 2 Dartmouth B 3 Bideford Reds

Open Under 18 single sculls 1 Yuri Allasia – Dart Totnes 2 Ned Middlewick – Falmouth 3 Henry Langman - Dartmouth

Open Under 16 single sculls 1 Hugo Dossett – Dart Totnes 2 Ned Middlewick – Falmouth 3 Tom Rickard - Plymouth

Open Under 14 single sculls 1 Cormac Malone – Dart Totnes

2 William Jackson-Heritage – Torquay

3 Peter Cane – Plymouth

Women’s Senior B coxed fours

Women’s Senior C coxed fours

Women’s Novice coxed fours

Women’s Masters coxed fours

Women’s Under 16 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dart Totnes B 3 Plymouth A Women’s Under 14 coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dart Totnes B

Women’s Senior C single sculls 1 Molly Mifsud – Southampton Coalporters

2 Daisy Copping – Exeter 3 Harriet Thomas – Wimbleball

Women’s Novice single sculls Women’s Under 18 single sculls

Women’s Under 16 single sculls

1 Dartmouth 2 Dart Totnes B 3 Bideford Reds

1 Falmouth 2 Exeter 3 Dart Totnes A

1 Exeter 2 Bideford Reds 3 Bideford Blues

1 Falmouth (E) 2 Dart Totnes A (F) 3 Dart Totnes B (D)

1 Darcy Laurence – Falmouth 2 Eva Birchell – Dart Totnes 3 Daisy Copping - Exeter

1 H Toward – Southampton Coalporters 2 Darcy Laurence – Falmouth

3 Erin Shippey – Dart Totnes

1 Paige Darnley – Dart Totnes

2 Esther Cope – Dart Totnes 3 Lola Hoare - Plymouth

The World's Toughest Row team
The World's Toughest Row team (Dartmouth Regatta )

Non-Championship events:

Open eights 1 Falmouth 2 Exeter 3 Bidford Reds

Women’s eights 1 Dart Totnes 2 Dartmouth 3 Falmouth

Mixed Senior C coxed fours 1 Falmouth 2 Paignton 3 Paignton

Mixed Masters coxed fours 1 Wimbleball 2 Poole 3 Southampton Coalporters Open Masters coxed quadruple sculls R/O Poole

Mixed coxed quadruple sculls 1 Dartmouth 2 Paignton 3 Dart Totnes

Open coxless pairs 1 Bideford Blues 2 Plymouth B

Open Senior A double sculls

Open Senior C double sculls

Open Novice double sculls

Open Under 16 double sculls 1 Dart Totnes 2 Plymouth B 3 Plymouth A Open Masters double sculls 1 Wimbleball 2 Dart Totnes

Women’s Senior C double sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dart Totnes B 3 Dartmouth Women’s Novice double sculls 1 Wimbleball 2 Falmouth 3 Dartmouth B Women’s Under 18 double sculls 1 Dart Totnes 2 Southampton Coalporters Women’s Under 16 double sculls 1 Dart Totnes A 2 Dartmouth A 3 Dart Totnes B Mixed double sculls 1 Wimbleball 2 Bideford Blues 3 Falmouth

Women’s Under 13 single sculls 1 Al Pascall – Wimbleball

2 Millie Colwill – Bideford Reds

Seine Boat Rowing

Novice

1.1 Dolphin Inn

Billy Colthart, Harry Ball, Lewis Sharam, Josh Bruckner, Jon Pope (cox)

2.2 Inseine

Hannah Lewis, Beth Trantham, Nick Trantham, Anthony Swift, Terri Walker (cox)

3.3 River Dart Rowing Club

Lucinda Harvey, Rob Isaacs-Berry, Lisa Brown, John Jones, Gill Davies (cox)

Ladies over 55

1.1 Sportsmans Arms

Lucy Antipas, Inka Gabriel, Anne-Marie Mason, Carol Fraenkel, Julia Brownlie (cox)

2.2 River Dart Rowing Club

Barbara Young, Sue Clayton-Smith, Sarah Reevell, Karry Rushton, Simon Rushton (cox)

Men’s over 55

1.1 Sportsmans Arms

Ian McMaster, Rob Ireland, Mike Murphy, Laurence Fraenkel, Carol Fraenkel (cox)

2. 2 Blades Sting

Mark Peters, Adrian Masters, Rob Masters, Paul Jackson, Fraser Parkes (cox)

3.3 River Dart Rowing Club

Noel Cornforth, Alan Scobie, Martin Cairns-Sharp, Rob Isaacs-Berry, Steve Redmond (cox)

Ladies over 45

1. 1 Sportsmans Arms

Tara Horwood, Inka Gabriel, Anne-Marie Mason, Julia Brownlie, Carol Fraenkel (cox)

2.2 Inseine

Helen Hart, Joan Scales, Terri Walker, Tracie Smith, Anthony Swift (cox)

3.3 River Dart Rowing Club

1 Falmouth 2 Exeter 3 Wimbleball

1 Exeter 2 Falmouth 3 Plymouth

1 Dart Totnes 2 Falmouth 3 Dartmouth

Sue Clayton-Smith, Sarah Reevell, Tor Allan, Maz Eames, Gill Davies (cox)

Men’s over 45

1. 1 Sportsmans Arms

Ian McMaster, Rob Ireland, Mike Murphy, Will Mason, Carol Fraenkel (cox)

2.2 Blades

Matthew Parkes, Rupert Kempley, Mark Peters, Paul Jackson, Fraser Parkes (cox)

3.3 River Dart Rowing Club

Noel Cornforth, Colin Monckton, Allan Scobie, Cliff Cates, Simon Rushton (cox)

Ladies Open

1.1 Sportsmans Arms

Bev Worthington, Julie Brownlee, Anne-Marie Mason, Tara Horwood,

Carol Fraenkel (cox)

2. 2 FDC

Emma Alderman, Chrissy Rugg, Claire Knight, Jo Langmead, Barry Langmead (cox)

3.3 Inseine

Pippa Hobson, Carol Squire, Kim Forsyth, Beth Trantham, Terri Walker (cox)

Men’s Open

1.1 Sportsmans Arms A

Matt Bennett, Will Mason, John Puckey, Matt Parkes, Tara Horwood (cox)

2.2 Blades Sting

Ross Chapman, Christian Parkes, Charlie Hayward, Mark Peters, Paul Jackson (cox)

3.3 Blades Feock

Matthew Parkes, Zach Ward, Brenden Boddy, Rob Masters, Fraser Parkes (cox)

Mixed

1. 1 Sportsmans Arms A

Will Mason, Matt Bennett, Anne-Marie Mason, Tara Horwood, Julia Brownlie (cox)

2. 2 FDC

Marc Alderman, David Langmead, Jo Langmead, Ali McGrigor, Barry Langmead (cox)

3.3 Sportsmans Arms B

Ian McMaster, Angie Cairns-Sharp, Bev Worthington, Rob Ireland, Carol Fraenkel (cox)

Points

1. 1 Sportsmans Arms 22pts

2. 2 Blades 7pts

3. 3 River Dart Rowing Club 6pts

4. 4  Inseine 5pts

5. 5  FDC 4pts

6. 6  Dolphin Inn 3pts

Pilot Gig Rowing

Under 14 Under 16 Ladies

Men’s

Ladies Veterans Men’s Veterans Mixed

1 Dart 1 Dart

1 Teign 2 Teign 3 Dart

1 Dart 2 Teign 3 Salcombe 1 Teign 2 Salcombe 3 Dart

1 Teign 2 Salcombe 3 Dart 1 Teign 2 Salcombe 3 Dart

Rowers pass the superyacht Aviva
Rowers pass the superyacht Aviva (Dartmouth Regatta)

Coastal Rowing

Women’s coxed quadruple sculls

1. 1  Coastal Rowing Academy Club

Jo Price, Rowena Atkins, Sophie Bostock, Liz Beswick, Mike Gilbert(cox)

2. 2  Coastal Barbarians

Lucy Cross, Kate Salmon, Kirsty Barker, Ros West, Morag Van Niekerk (cox)

3.3 Coastal Barbarians

Annie Guest, Tabitha McConnell, Maria West-Burrows, Andi Davis, TBC (cox)

Women’s Masters 50+ coxed quadruple sculls

1. 1 Exmouth Rowing Club

Anne Jordan, Suzanne Isaacs, Lisa Drakelaw, Erika Maddon, Don Burley (cox)

2. 2 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club

Heather Pfeil, Wendy Patey, Karen Jackson, Margaret Russell, Rich Pfeil (cox)

Open double sculls

1. 1 Carrick Rowing Club

Jago Bayley, Fred Hall

2. 2  Coastal Barbarians

Tom Grinbstead, Alex Fawcett

3.3  Coastal Barbarians

Jon Osborn, Tony Burrows

Open Masters 50+ double sculls

1. 1 Coastal Barbarians

John Kelly, Nigel Forcer

2. 2  Exmouth Rowing Club

Don Burley, Jon Houghton

3.3 MAABC

Neil Pearson, Cath Pearson

Open Masters 60+ double sculls

1 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club

Mark Jarrold, Tom Doherty

Open Masters 50+ single sculls

1.1 K Davies Dolphin Rowing Club

2. 2  Mark Crumplin Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club

Open Masters 60+ single sculls

1.1  Andy Westcott

2.2  Richard Robinson

3.3  John Poland

Open coxed quadruple sculls 1 Coastal Barbarians

Carrick Rowing Club Exmouth Rowing Club Carrick Rowing club

Alex Fawcett, Lewis Bacon, Tony Burrows, John Osborn

2.2 Exmouth Rowing Club

Ben McPhie, Alex Peacock, Piers Webster, Finn Crowther, Sally Webster (cox)

3.3  River Teign Rowing Club

Mark Eastman, Roger Haines, Mark Kidani, Zane Steers, Mel Dyke (cox)

Open Masters 50+ coxed quadruple sculls

1.1 Coastal Barbarians

Allen Harlow, Rob Parsons, Nigel Forcer, John Kelly, Morag Van Niekerk (cox)

2.2 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club

Mark Crumplin, John Malone, Andy Conbeer, Jeff Keast, Brian Headlam (cox)

Women’s double sculls

1. 1  Runcorn

Sara Parfett, Francesa Rawlins

2.2 Coastal Rowing Academy Club

Sophie Bostock, Liz Beswick

3.3 Exmouth Rowing Club

Anna Childs, Marie Guingouain

Women’s Masters 50+ single sculls

1.1 Kirsty Joise

2.2  Julie Matthews

3.3  Erika Madden

Coastal Barabrians

Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club

Exmouth Rowing Club Women’s Masters 60+ single sculls

1.1 Alison Kidd

2.2 Barbara Mears

3.3 Anne Jordan

Dolphin Rowing Club Torquay Rowing Club Exmouth Rowing Club

Mixed Masters 50+ coxed quadruple sculls

1.1 Coastal Barbarians

Ali Martineou, Morag Van Niekerk, Nigel Forcer, John Kelly, Rob Parsons (cox)

2.2  Coastal Rowing Academy Club

Rowena Atkins, Willie Flemming, Angus MacDonald, Mariella Flemming, Jo Price (cox)

3.3 Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club A

Karen Jackson, Margaret Russell, Mark Jarrold, Tom Doherty, Rich Pfeil (cox)

Mixed Masters 60+ coxed quadruple sculls 1 River Teign Rowing Club

Jacqui, Roger Haines, Marc Euiman, Aly Whitley, Zane Steers (cox)

Open single sculls

1. 1  Tom Grinstead

2. 2  Jon Osborn

2 Piers Webster

Mixed double sculls

1 Exmouth Rowing Club

Coastal Barbarians Coastal Barbarians Exmouth Rowing Club

Anna Childs, Finn Crowther

2. 2  Carrick Rowing Club

Meg Price, Fred Hall

3.3  Coastal Barbarians

Molly Mifsud, Fiona Pink

Novice coxed quadruple sculls

1.1 Exmouth Rowing Club

Sue Riley, Gill Moger-Taylor, George Moger, James Moffat, Don Burley (cox)

2.2 Coastal Barbarians

Natalie Wootton, Anna Higgins, Martin Hill, Eamon Heally, Morag Van Niekerk (cox)

Mixed coxed quadruple sculls

1.1 Coastal Barbarians

Morag Van Niekerk, Allen Harlow, Lucy Cross, Alex Fawcett, Rob Parsons (cox)

2.2 Coastal Barbarians

Anna Childs, Marie Guingouain, Kath Coleman-Jones, Marie Theibaut, Bob Cottell (cox)

3.3 Exmouth Rowing Club

Lisa Bisset, Ben McPhie, Alex Peacock, Milly Arlis, Tony Crowhurst (cox)

Women’s single sculls

1.1 Sara Parfett

2.2 Molly Mifsud

3.3 Kirsty Joisce

Runcorn Rowing Club Coastal Barbarians Coastal Barbarians

Mixed Masters 50+ double sculls

1.1 Dolphin Rowing Club

K Davies, A Guest

2.2 Coastal Barbarians

Tony Burrow, Maria Burrow

3.3 MAABC

Neil Pearson, Cath Pearson

Mixed Masters 60+ double sculls

1.1 Dolphin Rowing Club

S Rooke, A Kidd

2.2 Exmouth Rowing Club

Anne Jordan, Richard Robinson

Keeping the crowds entertained
Keeping the crowds entertained (Dartmouth Regatta)

Special Awards for Dartmothians

Harry Spencer Memorial Trophy Yorkie Lomas

Tracy White Cup Neve Blair

Baker Estates Trophy

Ben Lomas, Ewan Chacksfield, Ted Smithers, Jake Asam.