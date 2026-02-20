Members of Bickleigh-based 42 Commando carried out night-time boarding operations, helicopter raids and reconnaissance training across the last two weeks in a final test that confirms they are ready to take over NATO special operations alongside Army and RAF counterparts.
Exercise Hyperion Storm – which took place at several sites across the UK – was the culmination of extensive training that qualifies 42 Commando to be part of the Special Operation Component of NATO’s Allied Reaction Force – which provides the alliance with a force immediately deployable to act as a deterrence or to deal with emerging crises or conflicts.
For 42 Commando, they will be on standby to carry out any number of missions as the maritime operations experts of the task group – primed to recapture vessels and oil rigs, as well as carry out covert raids from the sea.
Coupled with Army Rangers and RAF helicopters, the Commandos are providing this formidable force, which will take responsibility for NATO Special Operations – not special forces – from July for a year.
Colonel Phil O’Callaghan Royal Marines, Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Component Command said: “The evaluation process is exacting and demanding, every detail is scrutinised.
“As a headquarters we had to meet over 850 performance measures to ensure complete validation for NATO.
“On this exercise we are here to support and ensure the success of the maritime, land and air task groups as they seamlessly work together.
“This is the first time we have brought together the UK’s Joint Special Operations Forces for such an important leadership role in NATO.
“It demonstrates the versatility of the UK Commando Force, Ranger Regiment and Royal Air Force, both in support of our NATO alliance partners and allies across the globe.”
The NATO Special Operations Forces Command Evaluation team verified that the UK is ready to take on this responsibility, which will be under the command of a Special Operations Command Centre.
During Hyperion Storm, Royal Marines carried out boarding drills on auxiliary ship SD Northern River in Devonport Naval Base and reconnaissance activity on the coastlines around Plymouth, before heading to Northumberland to work with Army Rangers and RAF Chinook helicopters.
The Commandos fast roped from the Chinooks alongside the Rangers as part of a mock attack at the remote moorland training camp at Otterburn.
“The validation of the Special Operations Maritime Task Group is an important milestone in the Commando Force’s development of maritime special operations capabilities, ready for warfighting against peer adversaries,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tom Quinn Royal Marines, Commanding Officer of 42 Commando.
“A key success over the past 18 months has been our ability to combine unique capabilities from across the Navy – from divers and arctic reconnaissance specialists to maritime interdiction operators – underneath a highly trained Task Group headquarters to deliver a very potent capability to NATO.”
The Shore Reconnaissance Team (SRT) conduct a beach recce, the team map and check a shore before a larger force can arrive.
After two years of intensive preparation and training, including the building of a new NATO Joint Operations Headquarters, the UK is ready to lead the NATO Allied Reaction Force (ARF) Special Operations Component.
