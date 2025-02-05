The Share Shed – A Library of Things is making borrowing more accessible this month with a 30 per cent discount on all reservations and loans.
This is an opportunity for individuals, families, and community groups across South Devon to save money, reduce waste, and access useful items without the need to buy new.
Operating, on a weekly basis, in seven locations - Totnes, Ashburton, Buckfastleigh, Dartington, Ivybridge, South Brent, and Kingsbridge - the Share Shed offers access to over 350 items in an affordable and convenient way, from tools and camping gear to household appliances and leisure equipment.
By sharing resources, the initiative helps promote sustainability, affordability, and community connection.
It works by becoming a member and making a donation between £5 and £50 towards your annual membership
You can then browse the inventory, book your items, and collect them at a convenient location.
Use what you need and return it for others to borrow.
As part of the project’s commitment to inclusivity, the Share Shed also offers free membership to low-income households and runs a Pay-It-Forward scheme, allowing supporters to help others benefit from borrowing.
The 30 per cent discount runs until February 28, making it the perfect time to borrow that tool for your home project, a gadget for an event, or outdoor gear for a weekend adventure.
The Share Shed was set up by the Network of Wellbeing, with help from the National Lottery Community Fund in 2017.
It helps people to borrow from over 350 items that they need but only use occasionally. – such as tools, carpet cleaners, camping, cooking and gardening equipment, sewing machines, and much more! This helps people make their lives better, saves them money and reduces emissions and waste from making things that are then largely unused.
For more information and sigh up visit www.shareshed.org.uk