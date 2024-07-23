Bringing a funky vibe and top-notch cuisine, local chef Jamie Rogers, owner of the Michelin-recognized Twenty-seven restaurant in Kingsbridge, returns to Cliff House this summer with The Smoking Lobster.
In 2023, Jamie launched The Smoking Lobster as a pop-up, offering a relaxed, après-beach vibe. Visitors could wander in with flip-flops, sandy toes, or dressed to impress. The restaurant quickly became a hit with both tourists and locals.
The restaurant’s name, The Smoking Lobster, comes from its signature dish: smoked lobster with ‘dirty millionaire’ fries—triple-cooked hand-cut chips with black garlic emulsion, aged Parmesan, and truffle shavings. The menu, highlighting Jamie’s expertise in local seafood, features crab, scallops, squid, mussels, and daily catches from local boats.
Known as a top foodie destination with a chilled-out attitude, The Smoking Lobster attracted a wide audience, from young families to long-time Salcombe residents. This summer, Jamie is investing over £20,000 into Cliff House, taking over both the restaurant and bar.
“This is such an important and historic venue in Salcombe,” said Jamie, who moved to Salcombe from Loddiswell in 2023. “I want to give back to the town that has welcomed me so warmly. We’re taking over the restaurant again, and while Andrew McIlwraith’s daughter might not have wanted Cliff House, we do!”
Jamie and his team are matching the food to the stunning views across the harbour to East Portlemouth’s golden sandy beaches. The menu features dishes like smoked lobster arancini with saffron and Parmesan, Beesands scallops with nduja and hazelnuts, and crab & prawn tian with mango, wasabi, coconut, and passionfruit. For a lighter option, try Isle of Wight tomatoes with smoked burrata, peach, and walnuts.
The main courses include fruits de mer linguini with chorizo jam, a Dexter burger with treacle bacon and smoked tomato jam, and a rib-eye steak with onion rings, sauce twenty-seven, and ranch salad. Prices are reasonable, with nibbles from £5-£12, starters from £12-£18, and mains £22-£35. Special items like tomahawk steak, smoked lobster, and dressed crab are also available, along with side dishes like fries, salads, and samphire. Desserts include lemon & lime posset with raspberry sorbet and white chocolate cheesecake with dark chocolate sorbet.
In addition to all-day dining, seafood barbecues, and grab-and-go takeaway treats, this year they are adding a disco dancefloor with DJs or live music in August.
Imagine watching the sunset on the deck at Cliff House, the best views in Salcombe before you, a chilled drink in hand, and mouth-watering seafood and cocktails. As the famous ads from the 80s went, “If Carlsberg did summer memories that last a lifetime…”
The Smoking Lobster at Cliff House, Cliff Road, Salcombe, TQ8 8JQ, will be open for six weeks from July 13th to August 31st. Drop in and enjoy!