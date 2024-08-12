Most people would not describe Totnes as a magnet for latin musicians or, for that matter, a mecca for music from such far-flung places as Brazil or even Spain.
But Los Costureros (translated from the Spanish ‘The Taylors’), a trio formed barely a year ago in the South Hams town and heavily influenced by their latin roots, are this week launching their debut single, an infectious summer ditty called ‘Cómo te gusta el café?’ (How do you like your coffee?).
The single is the perfect opening gambit for the group, offering a cocktail of three-part harmonies - sung in Spanish, of course – suffused with percussive, acoustic guitars and driving, latin rhythms.
The band, comprising Spaniard Jovi Selicorni (singer/guitarist), bassist/vocalist George Burns and percussionist/vocalist Eliot Warwick, came up with the song during an open jam at the Barrel House pub in Totnes.
Asked how the three ended up playing together, Eliot said: “The first time the three of us met was in Barcelona. It was quite a coincidence, in a way. Jovi was already living in Totnes and George had already chosen to move there, and then after he'd been around for a month or so, we decided to form the band.”
Arguably, given the dearth of musical variety on the UK’s airways, Los Costureros’ melodic blend of Latin American salsa, Spanish pop sensibilities and Afro-Caribbean sounds is a refreshing change.
“We actually find it very hard to define the genre of music that we play,” added Eliot, saying they have also been influenced by Catalan rumba – based on Cuban music – flamenco and even The Beatles.
The trio have been been busy in the recording studio, adding the final touches to the single ahead of this week’s release.
Although the band do not have a record deal yet, they appear to prefer it that way for now.
“It means that financially it's more viable, and it also means that we have more artistic and creative control over the whole process of the music and how it's released,” Eliot said.
The trio have been gigging extensively, and at the weekend they played at Dartington’s Great Lawn Music Sessions. With a hectic touring schedule planned for the rest of the year - including dates in Spain - the trio plan to follow that up with the release of their debut album in 2025.
Their hope is that ‘Cómo te gusta el café?’ will have the desired effect of becoming ‘the summer song’, emulating the Spanish musical scene, where the ‘cancion del verano’ invariably becomes an instant chart hit that is played endlessly for months.
‘Cómo te gusta el café?’is out on August 15 and can be downloaded on Spotify and all mainstreaming platforms.