A South Hams theatre company is marking 100 years since one of literature's greatest mysteries by staging what many consider Agatha Christie's finest work.
The Tamaritans Theatre Company will perform ‘And Then There Were None’ at The Watermark in Ivybridge, almost a century after the crime writer's unexplained disappearance in 1926 captured headlines around the world.
Christie vanished for 11 days before being found in Harrogate, sparking one of the most enduring mysteries surrounding the bestselling author.
Set on a fictional island off the Devon coast, the novel was written while Christie was staying on Burgh Island, where she drew inspiration for several of her famous detective stories.
Published in 1939, ‘And Then There Were None’ is widely regarded as one of Christie's greatest achievements.
Critics praised its intricate plot, with The New York Times describing it as "utterly impossible and utterly fascinating".
Historian and biographer Lucy Worsley has also highlighted the novel as a turning point in Christie's writing career.
The story was later adapted for the London stage during the Second World War, despite wartime bombing raids. The production attracted full audiences before the theatre was damaged during the Blitz.
Director Steve Baker said the play has undergone minor changes over the years to remove outdated and offensive language while preserving the suspense that made it a classic.
"As each guest dies, a toy soldier disappears, creating the thread of justice and, of course, prompting the age-old question: who did it?" he said.
The play explores guilt, justice and class through the story of 10 strangers invited to an isolated island, where they are killed one by one by an unknown murderer.
‘And Then There Were None’ will be performed at The Watermark, Ivybridge, from Tuesday, July 7 to Saturday, July 11, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
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