Matt Belcher from Ivybridge has managed to turn his life around following a childhood in care, addictions and trouble with the police.
He is just starting his new Community of Interest Company built on his experience.
Matt describes his early years: “I was born into an abusive family and put into care at 18 months. I was there from 18 months to five and then adopted.
‘My upbringing was quite difficult. I suffered quite severe trauma. I had quite a lot of anger inside me because of the trauma that I suffered.
“I was kicked out of the house by the age of 16, so I lived in support housing.
“That led to numerous mistakes that I've made in my life, getting addicted to alcohol, drugs, all that kind of thing, which obviously led to my involvement with the law.”
At this point, Matt took stock of his life, finding work as a plasterer and gaining his plastering qualification.
Matt said there was also another very positive change in his life: “During that period, I met my now fiancée.
“I've got three beautiful kids with her, so I've got a nice little family.”
Matt went on to work as a self-employed plasterer for about six years, but he was always curious to find out more about his past.
“I applied for my care records, which was an absolute nightmare. I was palmed off to Adopt South West and then Devon County Council.
“Finally, I managed to apply for them after about eight or nine months to get my care records in title, with no real update, support or anything like that.
“I managed to get private counselling before I got my records, but I'm learning about quite severe abuse that I suffered with no support whatsoever.
“I just crumbled and got too much.
“I then decided to try and jump off a bridge, to be honest with you, I tried to commit suicide. Luckily, a lorry driver saw me, contacted the police, and a very nice police officer got me off the edge of the bridge, but it did lead me to have quite a bad mental health breakdown with no support whatsoever.”
It was these experiences that inspired Matt to start One Set of Footprints CIC.
“Its main purpose is to prove that you can come from a rubbish background and make something of yourself, make a business and do whatever you want to do,” Matt said.
“It’s also there to support people going for their care records,” he explained. “So you would come to me, and I'll explain the process of getting the records that you want and advise whether it's the right time for you.
“I also want to get therapy support there, because the waiting list for therapy in this country is massive.”
The CIC officially launches on July 18, kicking off with a special football match at Manadon Sports Hub to raise money for a couple of charities, and Matt’s podcast - One Set of Footprints - will be available to listen to.
Matt says he is still on the lookout for social workers and therapists to support this cause. If you are interested, email: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.