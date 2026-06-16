Two members of Ivybridge Young Farmers Club, Chloe-Leigh Hammond and Charlotte Horton had the honour of representing Devon at the South West Area Stock Judging Competition.
Qualifying for this event through their results at the Devon County Show was a fantastic achievement in itself.
Competing against members from counties across the South West, they judged some exceptionally strong classes in lamb, beef, dairy, and pigs.
Despite the high standard of competition, both girls stayed focused, gave it their all, and represented the club brilliantly.
Alongside the judging, they enjoyed making new friends, gaining valuable experience, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The results were: Silver Chloe Leigh-Hammond 2nd Place – Senior Pig and Bronze 3rd Place – Mixed Team
Charlotte Horton Bronze 3rd Place–Junior Beef and Bronze 3rd Place – Dairy Beef
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