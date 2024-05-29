The Light Beneath is an exhibition featuring paintings by three talented female artists - Teresa Pemberton, Jo Vollers and Polly Luce. It’s on until June 22.
These talented artists show their skill at capturing light which emanates from the canvases, bringing the paintings alive.
Teresa Pemberton Living on the Edge (Teresa Pemberton)
The Brownstone Gallery at Modbury is open between Tuesday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm.
To view online visit: www.brownstonart.com
Polly Luce in her studio (Polly Luce )