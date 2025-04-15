Local makers and producers are being asked to sign up now if they would like to have a stall at the 2025 Totnes Christmas Markets and Late Night Shopping events.
Run by Miss Ivy Events on behalf of Totnes Town Council, the evenings are a town-wide celebration of festive family-friendly fun with live music and entertainment, street food and craft stalls.
The events take place on the first three Tuesdays of December 2, 9 and 16 from 3pm to 9pm, and will also feature the extra special Totnes Carnival Lantern Parade on the final market night.
Totnes Carnival Mayor of Totnes Cllr Emily Price said: “It might feel early to be thinking about Christmas – but the festive spirit is already stirring here in Totnes.
“We’ve already had eager enquiries from people wanting stalls, so if you’re thinking about joining in the magic, don’t delay – get your application in nice and early.
“Last year’s Christmas Markets were a real winter wonderland, with incredible feedback from traders, locals and visitors alike.
"This year, we’re going even bigger – with twinkling lights, joyful music, delicious festive food, and plenty of Christmas cheer.
"It’s all about creating that unique Totnes festive experience – and we’d love for you to be part of it.
“Our Christmas Markets and Late Night Shopping events aren’t just about the sparkle (although there’s plenty of that!) – they’re about bringing the community together.
“They’re a chance to meet up with friends, chat with friendly stallholders, and soak up the seasonal joy.
“And of course, they’re a fantastic boost for our brilliant local businesses – from long-standing shops and talented market traders to brand new local start-ups.
“These events bring new faces into town, help people discover what makes Totnes so special, and make it easier than ever to shop small and local this festive season."
For more information - http://www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk/book-your-space-now.../
To book a stall - www.missivyevents.co.uk/book-a-stall