Academic study in the Sixth Form is blended with extensive pastoral support and enrichment opportunities. All students engage in voluntary work whilst in the Sixth Form and all complete a full week of work experience. Our Futures programme ensures that all students have the advice, guidance and information needed to successfully move on to the next stage of their career after Ivybridge Community College. A bespoke Personal Development and Welfare programme supports student learning and ensures that they are equipped for life beyond Ivybridge Community College.