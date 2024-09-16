From exhibitions and special openings to family-friendly activities, talks, and heritage trails, discover more about the fascinating history Totnes at the Totnes Heritage Festival on Saturday September 28
There are more than twenty free events spread over ten of Totnes’ unique historic buildings.
Totnes Castle Open Day- A day of family fun at this English Heritage castle in the centre of the town, including have-a-go archery and lawn games, making shields, and free entry for anyone with a TQ9
postcode (proof of address required). 10am to 4pm.
St John’s Church Bridgetown- Open afternoon, including family-friendly historic churchyard trail and exhibition on the history of St John’s. 1pm-4pm free.
Secret St Mary’s Walk- Discover things about St Mary’s Church, Totnes High Street, things that you never knew existed - 12.30pm-1.30pm.
Meet outside the church’s main entrance free.
Totnes Museum- Museum open and special exhibition of the unique pictures held by Totnes Archives showcasing the exceptional plaster ceilings of Totnes.
Fore Street, 10.30am-4pm free (donations welcome).
Explore the 16th Century Town Mill, and see some of its original internal workings. 10am-2pm free Coronation Road (opposite Seven Stars bus stop).
Totnes Image Bank - Open Doors at the Old Town Mill (location as above), including special D-Day exhibition, kids’ quizzes to complete for a badge, “Spirit of Totnes” film showings (10.30am, 11.30am and
12.30pm), and Times Gone By family town trail. Time 10am and 2pm free.
Totnes Cinema - Totnes Image Bank special screening: This Place Called Cobham (reminiscences of evacuees in Totnes 1942-46) and Transition Town Totnes’ What the Past Can Teach us About the Future
Totnes High Street, 4pm. Reservations online essential. Free (donations welcome) and 10am-2pm ask the volunteers about the history of the Cinema.
Coffee and cake available.
Heritage Market at the Mansion- Various activities, music, and exhibitions, including Across The Sea (see below) in the restored
Mansion Schoolroom. The Mansion, Fore Street 11am-2pm free and Across the Sea “Devonians who helped build America’- an exhibition by the Totnes Archivists with the Totnes Heritage Trust showcasing the history of the intrepid Devon pioneers who went to America.
Totnes Archivist Jill Drysdale and John Anderson of the Totnes Heritage Trust will be on hand to answer your questions. The Mansion (location as above) 11am-4pm free
Totnes Guildhall- Visit the Mayor. Chat about the history of the Guildhall and some of its artefacts.
Sit at Oliver Cromwell’s table. Peep into the old prison cells. 1pm–4pm free (donations welcome) at Rampart’s Walk (behind St Mary’s Church)
Totnes Fashion and Costume Museum - Summer Exhibition
Fabulous garments and a chance to see “the finest plaster ceiling in Totnes” up
close.
Bogan House (opposite the Market Square), free (donations welcome) 11am-4pm.
By the twelfth century it was already an important market town, and its former wealth and importance may be seen from the number of merchants' houses built in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries.