After attending the premiere of Sir David Attenborough’s powerful new film ‘Ocean’, Year 3, pupils from Blackawton Primary School, part of Education South West, were so inspired they picked up their pens to take action.
The children wrote heartfelt letters to local MP Caroline Voaden, sharing their thoughts on the importance of protecting oceans and fish stocks.
Their passion and persuasive writing clearly made an impact, prompting a personal response and a specially recorded video message from the MP, who praised their "genuine commitment to calling for change" and called them "a brilliant bunch".
The experience has not only deepened the children’s understanding of climate and conservation issues, but also introduced them to democratic engagement and the power of their own voices.
The MP’s video response has now been shared with the class and the children were thrilled to know that their voices were heard at Westminster.
With such committed young activists leading the way, the future of our oceans is in good hands.
Liam Fielding, Headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
“Our Year 3s have shown maturity and passion beyond their years.
“Watching them connect what they learned in the film to real-world action, then hearing back from an MP, has been nothing short of inspiring.
“This is what meaningful learning looks like.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“This is a shining example of the kind of education we champion at Education South West, learning that is relevant, empowering and rooted in real-world issues.
“We are incredibly proud of the pupils and staff at Blackawton for creating such a thoughtful and inspiring project and grateful to Caroline Voaden for taking the time to record them a special video.”
Blackawton Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in 2023.
Inspectors noted that pupils at Blackawton Primary School are happy, safe and proud of their school.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.