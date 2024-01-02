A row has broken out over the possibility of allowing netting in the Salcombe Estuary.
A public consultation is now underway and it continues until January 19.
The change to the current netting bylaw is being is being vigorously opposed by the Angling Trust as well as the National Mullet Club, Wyvern Region and the Bass Anglers Sportfishing Society.
They are engaging with local businesses, the tourism sector, environmental groups, individual anglers and the Duchy of Cornwall who own the seabed and would have to approve any changes,
Head of Campaigns Stuart Singleton-White said: “Allowing netting to resume in the Salcombe Estuary would be a disaster for the environment and wildlife.
“This is an important bass nursery area and a popular sea angling destination with important populations of mullet, gilt head bream, flounder, plaice and salmonoids all found there.”
The Salcombe-Kingsbridge Estuary is an important recreational angling area as well as being a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
It is a leading area for flounder which, as it is relatively easy to catch, gets many people interested in sea angling.
Members of the Devon & Severn Inshore Fishing and Conservation Authority’s Bye-law and Permitting Sub-Committee want to open a six-month fixed net fishery within Salcombe Estuary.
They would introduce bag limits, increase the authorised net length and introduce requirements about combining nets from a single vessel.
The formal public consultation is also gathering views on maximum soak times for nets at sea to address the issue of abandoned or lost gear and the introduction of Minimum Conservation Reference Sizes for selected fin-fish species.
The next step is that the responses will be gathered together and summarised into a report for the Byelaw and Permitting Sub-Committee whow will next month discuss what changes, if any will be made to the Netting Permit Conditions.
Details of the consultation can be found on the D&S IFCA website or you can call 01803 854648.