Chocolate lovers might find an unexpected 'crunch' in certain Tony's Chocolonely bars, as two products have been recalled due to the possible presence of small stones.
Customers who have purchased the affected bars are advised to return them to the retailer for a full refund. The recall applies to:
- Everything bars
- Dark Almond Sea Salt bars
The affected lot codes are 162633, 162614, 163061, 4331, 4332, and 4333.
Additionally, the recall covers Dark Almond Sea Salt bars with best-before dates February 28 2026 and April 2 2026, and Everything bars with best-before dates between 26 and 28 November 2024.
A company spokesperson said: "We wish this were an April Fools’, but we’d never kid about the quality of our products. Even though the chance of any individual product being affected is low, we’ve decided to take this step to ensure the safety and satisfaction of our Choco Fans. This recall only affects these specific products – all other Tony’s chocolate is safe to consume."
The company traced the issue to an almond supplier, where a new almond source in a limited batch was “insufficiently processed,” leading to small stones in the final product.
Customers should check the lot code (printed on the side of the bar starting with 'L'). If it matches an affected product, do not eat it. Please return it to the retailer for a refund.
For bars purchased via Tony’s online choco shop, customers should fill out a form on the company’s website and submit a photo of the packaging with the lot code to receive a refund.
A Tony’s spokesperson added: "The quality of our chocolate is everything to us, and we’re really sorry to have to share this announcement with you all."
For more details on how to return the affected products, visit Tony's Chocolonely website: https://uk.tonyschocolonely.com/pages/recall-fo-intl-0325.