DEVON and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has suspended Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell following alleged professional standards breaches.
The Commissioner has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has confirmed it will investigate the allegations.
The Commissioner said she will announce interim leadership arrangements in due course.
She said: “Sadly it has been my duty to suspend A/CC Jim Colwell and refer this matter to the IOPC. Suspension is a neutral act to enable an independent and thorough investigation to take place. It has no bearing on any indication that the allegations will be upheld and should not be seen as such.
‘”A/CC Colwell has seven days to make representations to me relating to his suspension.
“As required for any suspension of a senior officer, I have this morning informed the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel of my decision and fully understand that there may be concerns within the force, in our communities and with our partners in relation to this suspension. I share those concerns and resolving leadership issues in the force remains my most pressing priority.”