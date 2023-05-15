A wonderful time was had by all at Totnes Caring’s Memory Café at the town’s boating association clubhouse.
To mark the King’s Coronation, locally donated scones cream and jam, bunting, festive fayre and singing rounded off a wonderful time for clients and volunteers.
Memory cafes are community organised safe welcoming spaces where people living with dementia and their family carers can meet each other, make friends, share experiences, and relax without fear of being misunderstood.
The Memory Café Totnes is currently looking for volunteer drivers.
Anyone who has some free time on a Thursday and may be able to help is asked to phone Mary Garvey on 01803 865684.