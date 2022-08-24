Totnes Festival hailed a “joyous celebration”
THE first ever Totnes Festival has been hailed a “massive success” by organisers, after “huge audiences” attended the myriad of events held throughout the medieval town.
More than 70 shows, workshops and events encompassing visual arts, music, theatre, circus and dance took place over the 10-day extravaganza.
From live music at various venues, to an inspiring storytelling programme, a skate jam with a legal graffiti wall, puppet shows, plays and a grand parade, the festival provided entertainment for everyone.
Organiser and NDP Circus director, Paul Liengaard said “Totnes finally got the festival it deserves, with huge audience numbers at all events throughout the week.
“A huge thank you to all of Totnes and everyone involved who made it possible. This was a truly a community festival with something for all tastes”
Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, who led Sunday’s town centre parade on horseback said: “It was such a delight to see Totnes spring to such vivid and joyful life during Sunday’s parade.
“The pavements thronging with spectators and the streets dancing with parading people, puppets and children in fancy dress.
“Participants from all across the community: from primary children to teenagers, from the vicar to rugby players; old, young, residents and tourists, sober and less so… everyone was there.
“To lead out the parade on Sir Jonty the cob felt like a huge privilege and was enormous fun.
“The town owes a debt of thanks to the brilliant festival organisers and crew and all the wonderful volunteers, performers and creatives for making it all happen.
“And I’d like to say a personal thanks to Annie Helyer and Darcy for the loan of their beloved Sir Jonty, who was a complete star”.
Deputy mayor, Cllr Georgina Allen, who walked alongside Cllr Price and Jonty, hailed the festival a “joyous, mad, fabulous celebration of a place.”
Maria Tarokh, the festival’s creative producer, described the festival as a “beautiful 10 days” with “many moments of joy.”
“It was a great collaboration between venues, artists, community groups and volunteers.
“We are so grateful and appreciative of our team and the volunteers, this festival definitely wouldn’t have been possible without them.
“Thank you most of all to the community for engaging so much with the events and the vision we have tried to bring to life.”
