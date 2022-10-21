“The last six weeks have been awful. For the country, for the party and for nearly every hardworking constituency MP. Liz Truss went too far, too fast and it is absolutely right that she has now resigned. I became an MP to deliver for the residents of Totnes and South Devon. This special place is one that I have known and loved all my life and in my time as its MP I have been determined to get the very best for whole community. I am not a tribal politician but one who believes that if you get it right locally you can get it right nationally. Since being elected in 2019 I have helped create roundtable support groups, improved digital connectivity, created a new national charity, worked on thousands of pieces of casework, held hundreds of surgeries and attend many, many events and even successfully campaigned for VAT to be lowered to 5% for the tourism and hospitality sectors during the pandemic. My passion and drive have been to deliver for the people of South Devon. Unfortunately, the past few weeks have been an enormous distraction. As before, I hope the new Prime Minister will be Rishi Sunak and that we will be able to deliver on the message he so well-articulated during the summer campaign. However, I will offer my full support to whoever is elected. Nothing in this job is easy, but it is an honour to do it and I remain completely committed to being a strong local voice for the good people of Totnes and South Devon.”