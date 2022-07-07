Totnes MP reacts to Boris resignation.

Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has just given his reaction to the resignation within the last hour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He wrote:

‘I am deeply sad that after winning an incredible majority at the 2019 General Election that Boris Johnson has squandered such an opportunity.

I have long been uncomfortable about the behaviour of Boris. That is why I submitted my letter of no confidence in February 2022 and why I have continued to voice my concerns about his conduct and the direction of travel with regards to many of his policies.

I entered politics because I believe implicitly in truth, integrity, and decency. These values are the backbone of the Conservative Party and I now look forward to restoring my constituent’s faith in our great party and continuing my work to represent the people of Totnes and South Devon.

I would finally add that throughout this whole period I have never been afraid to stand up for what I believe to be right and to uphold the standards of which the people of South Devon should rightly expect from their elected officials.’