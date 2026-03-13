A group of musicians will be getting together in Totnes to raise money for Rowcroft Hospice.
They are raising the money in aid of much-loved singer Sue Bradshaw who died of pancreatic cancer in 2023.
Three acts will be performing at the Barrel House Ballroom in an event called ‘Friends in Harmony.
Ain’t Misbehavin’ performs lively swing from the 1930s and 40s, Parting Gesture is a seven-person acapella group and Rhythm and Shoes combines vocal harmonies with rhythm guitar.
There will also be special guests including Totnes singer-songwriter Mae Karthauser and Tracie Gillies making her singing debut.
It takes place on Wednesday, March 25 between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.
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