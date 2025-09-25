Totnes Police want to make people aware that there have recently been a number of vehicle thefts in the Totnes area.
This includes mopeds, quad bikes and a van, the investigation is ongoing and they are conducting their enquiries.
In the meantime they wanted to take the opportunity to provide some crime prevention advice about the little things we all get a bit complacent with:
Keep vehicles & homes locked, remove valuable items, keep vehicles keys out of sight do not leave tools in vehicles overnight, consider CCTV, report suspicious activity on 999
If you have any information about crime in the community you can let them know via the website, call101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you want to remain anonymous.
