The Totnes Branch of the Royal British Legion was represented by the Standard Bearer Steve Spencer – at the National Conference in Torquay Rivera Centre on Sunday May 21.
There was a service and march past attended by Standard Bearers from UK and around the world, with over 500 delegates present.
The Annual Conference is a great opportunity to catch up on Royal British Legion news, meet fellow members and RBL teams.
There is a small RBL Branch in Totnes and if any one is interested in joining, you contact: [email protected]
The club meets at 10.30am on the third Thursday of every month at the The Steam Packet Inn Restaurant, Totnes.