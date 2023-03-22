Now one of the regions most distinctive and best loved festivals, Sea Change brings intimate, off-kilter performances and rare, unique and special showcases across music, art, film and literature. Acclaimed artists and emergent talents, installations, conversations and collaborations will fill venues across Totnes, including the atmospheric St Mary’s Church, gold-ceilinged Barrel House Ballroom, beautifully restored Totnes Cinema and award-winning and eco-pioneering Bull Inn. A new venue for 2023 is The Albatross, the Bull’s community space at the Rotherfold, which will be hosting conversations with Rough Trade Books and White Rabbit Books, and running a collaborative programme of culinary sessions on lazy Sunday. At the very top of the town but at the heart of the festival, Drift Records will be hosting signings, performances and serving great coffee. Among the first artists confirmed for the weekend bonanza is Bill Ryder-Jones, who returns to Devon four years and one pandemic after his full band Sea Change show in 2019. This year Bill will perform favourites from his back catalogue alongside first airings of new material during an intimate solo piano and guitar show at St Mary’s Church.