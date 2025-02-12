CrossCountry which serves Totnes station celebrated National Apprenticeship Week with over 20 per cent of colleagues on courses
CrossCountry colleagues embarked on new apprenticeship schemes on sustainability.
There are currently 200 colleagues on apprenticeship schemes in the business, with a total of 430 having enrolled on a course.
At the moment there are 17 apprenticeship schemes on offer to new and existing employees, with more being introduced.
So far, 430 colleagues at long-distance rail operator CrossCountry have been involved with an apprenticeship scheme – more than 20 per cent of the entire business over the last four years.New recruits are enrolled onto an appropriate apprenticeship scheme as part of their role - complemented by hands on experiences and learning - whilst still receiving a full-time salary
Jessica Lockwood, CrossCountry’s Environment & Sustainability Manager and Level 7 Sustainability Specialist Apprentice, said: “It’s brilliant to be able to extend my education through my apprenticeship scheme whilst still picking up valuable work experiences from my full-time role.
“I’d recommend an apprenticeship to anybody looking for the opportunity to work and learn simultaneously, whilst still being supported by their business.
Caren Alderwick, Head of Apprenticeships and Operational Training at CrossCountry, said: "From train driving to teaching, and from senior leadership to safety, we’re offering all colleagues the chance to embark on an apprenticeship as part of their role at CrossCountry.”
“It’s been great to see so many apprentices excel since the start of the schemes and go on to great success in the business and wider rail industry. I wish our current and past apprentices all the very best for their ongoing schemes and in their future careers.”
CrossCountry has been awarded Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer status, has been recognised as a Gold member of The 5 per cent Club and has also earned Gold “Investors In People” accreditation.*