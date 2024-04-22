Could you spare a few hours to help on Sunday July 28?
The Totnes Show is a charity & goes ahead annually, thanks to its dedicated team of volunteers.
With so much going on they are on the look out for more volunteers to help at the show this year.
Volunteering is a great way to met people and get involved with your local community.
There are a variety of jobs to suit all tastes pre-show and on the day.
Contact Linda (Show Manager) [email protected] if you'd like to learn more about any volunteering opportunities available.
Stewards enjoy refreshments and access to the whole show.