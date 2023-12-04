Three very successful Craft Fairs were held in the Methodist Church on October 28, and November 4 and 11, where a wide range of crafters and artists gathered to support the cause. The Poppy Pop Up Café was busy all day selling an outrageous number of bacon baps! All the local schools had collection boxes and the battle was on for the Rendle Crang Shield which is awarded to the School raising the highest total. This year the Shield has been won by the Grove School where the pupils and teachers raised over £230. Remembrance Services were held on Saturday November 11 and Sunday 12 with local organisations attending to lay wreaths on the War Memorial. The service in St Mary’s Church on the Sunday was well attended and over £400 raised in the collection for the Poppy Appeal.