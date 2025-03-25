To apply for a grant, community organisations need to complete the simple form on the council’s website, outlining how the funds will be spent. Projects that align with the objectives set out in the Town Council’s 2024-29 Strategy will be prioritised. The grants are funded by a portion of the Council Tax collected from Totnes residents. Councillors will allocate the available funding at the Full Council meeting on Monday, June 10, 2024, and successful applicants will be informed after this date.