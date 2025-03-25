Totnes community groups can apply for a 2025 Totnes Town Council Community Grant. A total funding pot of £30,000 is available to support projects that make positive changes in the town.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, said: "We're incredibly fortunate in Totnes to have dedicated community groups supporting a wide range of residents, including our most vulnerable. I'm proud that the Town Council can offer vital financial support to sustain this invaluable work that truly strengthens our community."
To apply for a grant, community organisations need to complete the simple form on the council’s website, outlining how the funds will be spent. Projects that align with the objectives set out in the Town Council’s 2024-29 Strategy will be prioritised. The grants are funded by a portion of the Council Tax collected from Totnes residents. Councillors will allocate the available funding at the Full Council meeting on Monday, June 10, 2024, and successful applicants will be informed after this date.
In 2024-25, Totnes Town Council allocated grants worth over £57,000 to a diverse range of community groups, including Totnes Skatepark, Bridgetown Alive, South Hams Citizens Advice, Totnes Caring, Caring Town, Totnes Carnival, and the Totnes Rural Area Youth Engagement Project.
Cllr Price continued: "In recent years, we've faced overwhelming demand for funding, which unfortunately meant having to prioritise applications and not always being able to provide groups with their full requested amounts. To help address this and support community groups in their vital work, we're actively sharing information about other potential funding sources.
"For example, each week, we update our website with the latest local and national grant opportunities—visit totnestowncouncil.gov.uk/your-community/funding-opportunities/.
"South Hams District Council is also a valuable resource for funding. Through the Sustainable Communities Fund, each Ward Councillor has £2,000 available for community projects, with an additional £2,000 through the Climate Change and Biodiversity Fund. In Totnes, our three Ward Councillors—Cllr John Birch, Cllr Georgina Allen, and Cllr Anna Presswell—can help distribute these funds. Learn more and apply at southhams.gov.uk/communities/community-grants-and-funding."