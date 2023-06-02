THE founder of Devon’s first female co-working space in Totnes has helped deliver training for a women in business course at Teignmouth Library.
It offers a mixture of core business skills, digital skills, how-to guides for finding resources, and mindset and coaching skills. The aim is to provide everything women need to feel confident and competent in starting and running their own business.
One of the women who helps to deliver some of the training for BIPC Women in Business course is Stacey Sheppard who is the founder of The Tribe, in Totnes.
As The Tribe is part of the Devon Work Hub network, Stacey knows all too well the power of sharing knowledge, experience, expertise and resources and the mantra of her business values is that 'we are stronger together'.
So, when she pitched a collaboration between The Tribe, BIPC Devon, Libraries Unlimited and Devon Work Hubs, she knew it would be a win-win situation for all involved.
'I knew that the workspace at Teignmouth Library was a perfect location to host a co-working day for local women' Stacey said
'I wanted to bring together women from the BIPC course, from my own community and from Teignmouth so that they could experience the magic of coworking and the natural networking that can occur at a work hub.
'I also wanted them to discover the brilliant facilities that are on offer from Teignmouth Library' she added.
BIPC Manager, Richard Love, who oversees the Women in Business Course, said: 'Many of the attendees to Women in Business wanted more opportunities to meet like-minded female entrepreneurs, and the partnership with The Tribe and Work:Space to offer a coworking and networking day in Teignmouth was the perfect way to do that.
'Stacey Sheppard’s Tribe is a brilliant example of a welcoming coworking space, fostering friendships and collaboration, which really helps when starting out on your business journey.'
Rachel Payne, Business Development and Fundraising Manager for Libraries Unlimited, said: 'It was fantastic to see so many different women come together to use our coworking space in Teignmouth.
'To hear everyone’s stories, struggles and ambitions and working collectively to support each other is exactly what these spaces were designed to do.
'We have coworking spaces in our libraries in both Newton Abbot and Teignmouth which offer the perfect place for people to come and develop their business networks, to work alongside other freelancers, remote workers and entrepreneurs in a friendly and modern workspace.'
The coworking day in Teignmouth received such good feedback that the attendees have requested the collaboration continue on a regular basis.
Networking and coworking with other female business owners at Teignmouth Library was fantastic' Natalie said.
'As someone who often works alone at home all week, it reminded me of the value of connecting with like-minded women who are driven to succeed but also support.
'During the session we formed friendships, shared knowledge, ideas, and resources, and inspired each other to keep moving forwards.
'It reinforced the belief that collaboration and community-building are key to our collective growth and empowerment as women entrepreneurs' she added.
Stacey says she is excited to see how this collaboration may develop in the future to ensure that female entrepreneurs and businesswomen in Devon can find ongoing support.
► And, lastly, for more information on your local Devon Work Hub visit Devon County Council's Devon Work Hubs, website here.