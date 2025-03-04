The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s Welfare and Rehoming team has seen an exceptional surge in workload during the colder months, driven by the financial and environmental challenges facing equine owners.
Currently, the Sanctuary is monitoring around 200 horses throughout the Southwest. These cases were reported by members of the public with serious concerns about the welfare of the animals.
The charity has rescued six horses and ponies from three separate incidents in recent weeks.
These equines were in critical need of intervention due to life-threatening situations, conditions or behaviours.
The Sanctuary, which provides every rescued equine with lifelong sanctuary, is now at maximum capacity with 130 equines being cared for at its four sites across Devon, and 430 on loan with experienced carers.
Welfare and Rehoming Field Officer Leah Brock commented on the severity of the current equine welfare situation: “It is heartbreaking to see the conditions that some of the ponies we monitor are living in.
“They’re exposed to the elements with no shelter and often without enough food or water.
“They’re not getting the regular care and treatment they need, so we find many with overgrown hooves, poor teeth, infected skin, lice and heavy worm burden.
“Every day we see horses and ponies that are suffering in plain sight.
“We’re working around the clock to support and advise owners who may be struggling.
“Our priority is always to help them if they want to work with us to achieve the most positive outcome; for their ponies to be well cared for and to remain with them.
“We investigate every reported welfare concern and team up with other agencies and charities when cases need to be escalated.”
The cost of living crisis, compounded by extreme weather conditions over the winter, has significantly impacted the welfare of equines and the ability of some owners to provide adequate care.
According to a recent survey by the National Equine Welfare Council, 81 per cent of horse owners were concerned about the continued pressure of increased costs.
Furthermore, 39 per cent said the cost of living crisis had had an impact on their ability to keep their equine.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary has calculated that the average cost of caring for one of its equines each year is £10,265.
Rhodri Samuel, Chief Executive of The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, emphasised the importance of meeting the essential needs of every equine: “Each horse or pony requires freedom of movement, the ability to forage, and companions to support their mental and physical well-being.
“This is why our land must be managed responsibly to cultivate a healthy, sustainable environment.
“We have strict limits on the number of horses and ponies we can safely rescue and care for across our four sanctuary sites.
“Without the generosity of our supporters, we wouldn’t be able to assist these horses and ponies who often find themselves in terrible situations.
“One way that people can help is by considering rehoming one of our ponies, which would free up space for another equine in need of our care.”