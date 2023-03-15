Hollywood here we come as Kingsbridge features heavily in the trailer of the Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.
The film based on the book of the same name stars Academy Award Winner Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton.
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is an uplifting tale of self-discovery and learning to seize the moment.
Film crews briefly took over the town in September 2021 and the trailer features several locations throughout the town - and a starring role for the Gazette!
The Gazette in the film trailer (Tindle )