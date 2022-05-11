Town council adopts refugee fund policy

Dartmouth Town Council has adopted a Ukrainian Refugee Special Fund Policy to help families fleeing their war-torn country.

At Monday’s full council meeting in the Guildhall a majority of councillors voted in favour of the policy - to reimburse local charities helping the families.

Cllr Cathy Campos proposed the policy to councillors. A fund of £!0,000 has been ringfenced to help.

Before Monday’s meeting she said: “When Ukrainian families get here many just have the clothes they’re standing up in. There’s lots of support for them with many flying the Ukraine flag in solidarity and donating clothing and other items. Some items, however, have to be paid for with cash – such as collection of refugees from airports and transfers to Dartmouth; and essential items including underwear and school uniforms.

“The council will work with charities who’ll pay the initial outlay, save the receipts and the council will reimburse. We’ve put a cap of £500 per family for admin purposes but don’t think we’ll need anywhere near that amount.

“We’ve ringfenced £10,000 which means we can help 20 families at least, although Dartmouth has only received a couple of families so far.”

The policy states: “Dartmouth Town Council is committed to offering practical support to Ukrainian refugee families who will be staying in Dartmouth to escape the war in Ukraine. We will be supporting the work of the town’s charities by offering financial support in the form of a Ukrainian Refugee Special Fund of £10,000. Access to the fund will be through our local charities.”

The fund will be accessible to any Ukrainian refugee family but applications for funding must be made through a local charity who will provide financial assistance in the first instance.

The policy states: “This will be reimbursed to that charity on submission of receipts on a monthly basis. Ukrainian families must elect to work with one local charity only.”