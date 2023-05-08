Local makers and producers are being urged sign up now if they would like a stall at one or all of the three popular Totnes Christmas Markets and Late Night Shopping events this year (pictured).
Run by Miss Ivy Events on behalf of Totnes Town Council, the events are a celebration of festive family-friendly fun with live music and entertainment, street food and craft stalls.
The markets take place on the first three Tuesdays of December from 3pm to 9pm on 5, 12 and 19 December, and stalls can be booked now at www.missivyevents.co.uk/book-a-stall
Priority will be given for traders located within three miles of Totnes who apply before Tuesday 6 June.
After this date, booking will be open to anyone from the wider-Devon area or its borders, although priority by distance from Totnes will still be given, alongside the need to ensure the markets offer a good range of high-quality items.
There are a choice of indoor and outdoor pitches, and due to the popularity of the markets it’s advisable to book a space as soon as possible and before the deadline of 15 August.
Town clerk Catherine Marlton said: “We organise these events to help the community get together to meet friends, chat to stallholders and to really get into the Christmas spirit.”