Town council to pay for crime busting vehicle recognition camera

Cllr Dawn Shepherd said she understood the need for a camera but objected to the request for funding. She said: “We already pay council tax for policing in the town. Why have we got to pay for something that if we’re in a low crime area we don’t need it, and if there’s a high crime rate then the police automatically pay for it. I struggle with why we’re paying twice. If it’s vital to what you’re doing in the town then the police should be paying for it.”