Town Councillor further questions hospital sale transparency in open letter to Dartmouth Chronicle

Please could you give me your advice on whether or not I would be in breach of the Code were I to make public the fact that Dartmouth Cottage Hospital is going to be bought and sold by the Council to a xxxxx xxxxxxxxx. I believe it is reasonable, indeed my duty to do so, because the fact the site is to be sold for commercial use has already been made public by the vendor, and the reason I have been given for the continued need for confidentiality is that the developer fears publicity may cause a public reaction leading to difficulty in obtaining planning permission. That given reason makes it clear that this is a matter of great public interest and therefore I believe disclosure under the protection of item 4(da) of the Code of Conduct is justifiable.