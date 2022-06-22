Town on track for new state-of-the-art skatepark

The concept design for Totnes new skatepark. By Maverick Skateparks ( )

Totnes is on track for a brand new, made-to-measure sporting facility based on the wishes of local skaters.

A six week consultation on the design of the proposed £250,000 skatepark in Borough Park received a “fantastic response” from the skaters.

Now designers are considering the feedback ahead of finalising the agreed design, which they claim will put Totnes on the skate map.

Once fine-tuned, the final design will be put before district council planners this summer.

Totnes district councillor, Jo Sweett, skatepark champion, said: “Totnes skaters of varied ages and backgrounds have long campaigned for a new skatepark, fundraising and drawing up designs themselves over the years.

“There’s still have a long way to go, but we are very excited to have Maverick on board to work with us on both securing planning permission, fundraising and ultimately delivering an amazing facility that the Totnes skating and riding community so desperately need and deserve.

“South Hams Council is committed to seeing this project through, and recognise the importance such a modern facility can have to young and old, as well as to families, in terms of their mental and physical wellbeing.”

Original plans for a new skatepark were rejected because its site at Borough Park would have resulted in axing four mature horse chestnut trees.

Council planners proposed resiting it closer to the Pavilions Leisure Centre and asked Maverick Skateparks to draw up a design, which then went out to public consultation.

The existing skatepark is in a poor condition which led to it being misused.

It is hoped the new bigger and better skatepark will help combat teenage boredom and anti-social behaviour in the town.

The new skatepark will be more than double the size and consist of a ‘flowing circuit’ which links technical features and incorporates the three popular riding styles of street, flow and bowl.

Each feature or obstacle is designed to be ridden by all levels of ability from beginners to advanced riders.

And the skatepark can be used for a range of wheeled sports including skateboards, scooters, balance bikes, BMX, roller blades and skates.

On its website, Mavrick said: “The bowl has been designed to allow riders to generate speed through a ‘triple 8’ flowline and perform long grinds and carves in the deep.

“The deep-end of the bowl is perfect for airs and high-end lip tricks.

“This is a unique style bowl that would put Totnes facility on the skate map, encouraging travelling riders to come and visit.”

Some £90,000 is already in the pot towards the skatepark, the majority of which has been raised by the skaters themselves.

Cllr Sweett said: “We’ve had a huge amount of feedback from the month long online consultation and will now be holding a focussed design meeting with the contractor and local skaters to consider all the feedback and finalise the agreed design.

“We will hold a public event in July to present the design before applying for planning permission later in the summer.

“Once we have planning permission we can work towards finding the rest of the funds so that we can deliver what will be the amazing new facility that Totnes deserves.”