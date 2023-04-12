There’s good news for anyone driving their, car, van, lorry or bus through Kingsbridge.
Kingsbridge Town Council is now a Road Warden for Devon County Council and their Grounds Maintenance Contractor, Ian Randle, has completed the relevant Devon County Council course and can officially repair potholes in the town.
Because KTC is effectively DCC’s agent on the ground, they can only repair potholes which fall under the latter’s criteria i.e. the potholes need to have a 40mm vertical edge and be greater than 300mm wide.
They do not have the authority to fill potholes in the A379 (Plymouth Road, Cookworthy Road, Ilbert Road, The Promenade and Embankment Road), the A381 (West Alvington Hill) and the town centre loop (Fore Street, Duncombe Street, Belle Vue Road, Church Street and Bridge Street). Pothole repairs at these locations are undertaken by Devon County Council itself.
Kingsbridge Town Council was successful in applying for a grant from DCC which bought a stock of cold lay tarmac and ‘tack coat’ adhesive.
It’s a matter of donning hi-viz and gloves etc, grabbing the necessary kit alongside brush and shovel, cutting a vertical edge to frame the hole, brushing up all loose tarmac, sealing the edges so that the fill will bond, filling with cold-lay tarmac and ramming the surface, so says the town council.
Kingsbridge Town Council have received several representations about the condition of Saffron Park and Wallingford Road in particular and Devon County Council is looking to either patch or resurface these roads and a scheme is being worked-up.
Kingsbridge Mayor Philip Cole is delighted that the town council can at last can fill some of the potholes: ‘‘We’ve been given permission to tackle the side roads but not the main ones for health and safety reasons as they are busy and would have to be cordoned off,‘‘ he said.
‘‘People get annoyed by potholes because they are relatively easy to put right. It’s just funding.’’
If you spot a pothole you can email the town council with details of the location and any other details to [email protected] kingsbridge.gov.uk and they will do their very best to repair them as quickly as possible.
To report potholes to Devon County Council you can visit:
https://www.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/report-a-problem/report-a-pothole/